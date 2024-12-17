Group calls Norbers’ eligibility into question

A good government group filed a report with Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz seeking an investigation into whether Assemblyman-elect Daniel Norber engaged in voter fraud as well as perjury in the second degree.



The report alleges that Norber, in a public social media post, disclosed that he voted in Queens County on Nov. 7, 2023, less than 12 months before the November 5, 2024 election.



Election law states a candidate must live in the district they are running to represent at least one year before the election. However, Norber’s voting record and other biographical details have led others to call his compliance with the law into question.



In the 2024 election, Norber defeated incumbent Gina Sillitti by 1,000 votes to win the 16th Assembly District, which includes Great Neck, North Hills, parts of Roslyn, Manhasset, and Port Washington.

The report was filed by Concerned Citizens of NY-03, a group that was formed in early 2023 following revelations that George Santos had lied about major parts of his background and experience.



The group argued that based on his own public statements, Norber moved to Nassau County in September 2023 and enrolled his children in Great Neck schools in October that year by filing a Certificate of Residency with the school.



The report called that into question, however, saying “Norber also swore that his place of residence was Queens when he voted in Queens on Nov. 7, 2023, less than 12 months before the Nov. 5, 2024 election.”



The group went on to say that “if Mr. Norber was domiciled in Nassau County at that time, he could not have been eligible to vote in Queens at the same time,”



The Concerned Citizens of NY-03 contended that Norber knowingly lied about this.

“Mr. Norber apparently knew he was not qualified to vote and knowingly signed an oath he knew to be false for the purpose of convincing public servants to allow him to vote in Queens,” the report said.



Under Election Law it is illegal for anyone to knowingly vote in any election when they are not qualified. The crime is classified as a felony.



The group argued that through this action, Norber may have simultaneously violated New York law in a few ways.



It accused him of “intentionally making a false statement which he did not believe to be true; doing so under oath in a subscribed written instrument for which an oath was required by law; doing so with the intent of misleading public servants in the performance of their duties”



In addition, the report said he used “that false statement to receive a ballot for the election that would have otherwise been denied had he told the truth,”

The report mentioned that at least one complaint has been filed with the Nassau County Board of Elections accusing him of being ineligible to serve as an assemblyman and that in response Norber produced a lease as proof of his residency in Nassau County.



Efforts to solicit comment from the Sillitti or Norber campaign were unsuccessful.