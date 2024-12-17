LI representatives look to fight food insecurity

Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker and Legislator Debra Mulé attended the 16th annual Scott Martella Government Affairs Breakfast, hosted by Long Island Cares, also known as the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

The breakfast discussed the evolution of food banking, especially in a post-COVID-19 world.

“It is always enlightening and inspiring to hear firsthand from leaders in the movement to end food insecurity, and I am committed to doing all I can to achieve Harry Chapin’s vision for a hunger-free world,” Drucker said in a release.

The event is named for the late Scott Martella, a former Smithtown School Board Trustee who was a top aide to both former Governor Andrew Cuomo and former Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Martella was killed in a 2016 car crash on the Long Island Expressway in 2016, and since his death, numerous charitable drives and events have been named in his honor to recognize his commitment to the community.

“Thank you to Long Island Cares CEO Paule Pachter and Michael Haynes, Vice President of Government Relations, Advocacy and Social Policy, for their steadfast and compassionate approach to combating food insecurity across our region.”

“Since Harry Chapin launched Long Island Cares in 1980, this visionary organization has been on the front lines of the fight to end hunger, and they have done their work with an emphasis on embracing the dignity of every individual and every family that is facing a period of hardship,” Mulé said in a press release.

“The observations shared by these experts during this legislative breakfast gave all of us valuable insights that we can use on the local grassroots level, and I am grateful to have been a part of this vital event,” she said.

Information provided by the Office of Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker