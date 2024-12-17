Willets Road School sixth graders celebrate creativity and culture through ‘Meaningful Meal’ art project

Sixth grade students from Willets Road School, within the East Williston Union Free School District, embarked on an exciting artistic journey that blended creativity, culture, and craftsmanship. Under the guidance of their art teacher Melinda Gomez, the students designed and sculpted a “Meaningful Meal” out of air-dry clay.

From sushi rolls to comforting bowls of pasta, ramen, samosas, and delightful avocado toast, each piece told a story. Whether inspired by a family tradition, a meal tied to cultural roots, or simply a favorite dish, these sculptures represented much more than food; they embodied personal meaning and pride.

The creative process began with the development of ideas after the students explored renowned food sculptors Claes Oldenburg and Anna Barlow, drawing inspiration from their innovative pieces. The students generated reference images with Adobe AI image tool, sketched their concepts, and then practiced with Play-Doh before sculpting their final creations. They applied their knowledge of form, pattern, and texture to sculpt realistic representations of their chosen meals. After carefully sculpting their dishes, the students painted their creations, ensuring every detail – from the shape of a hamburger to the texture of a fruit or the shine on a slice of cake – was carefully considered.

Throughout the project, students not only honed their artistic skills but also explored themes of identity and connection through food, fostering a sense of pride and community. The project went beyond just technique. The students wrote artist statements, describing their meals in vivid detail and explaining why their chosen foods were meaningful to them.

“Through this process, the students shared something personal about their cultures, backgrounds, and family traditions, deepening their appreciation for the role food plays in

shaping identity,” Director of Middle School Life Anshu Prabha said. “We are proud of the

creativity and reflection our students demonstrated throughout this project, and we look

forward to seeing how their artistic journeys continue to unfold.”

For the East Williston community, the “Meaningful Meal” project was a unifying celebration of diversity and inclusion. By highlighting the role of food as a universal language, it fostered understanding and appreciation for the rich traditions within the school community. Beyond honing artistic skills, the students embraced self-expression, developed a sense of pride in their heritage, and strengthened the bonds of community.