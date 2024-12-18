Levittown Chamber of Commerce has ribbon cutting for local toy boutique

The Levittown Chamber of Commerce supported local entrepreneurship with the recent ribbon-cutting for a toy boutique, Kidz Toys. Christina Anassis, owner of Kidz Toys opened the store in 2022, which was voted Best Toy Store of Long Island in 2024.

Kidz Toys offers a carefully curated selection of toys for children from newborn to 12 years old. The store is laid out and organized to make shopping easy with staff readily available to assist customers. They also have a candy bar, which was recently added. Purchases include gift-wrapping.

Kidz Toys is located at 138 Gardiners Ave in the Levittown Post Office shopping center. Hours are 11:00 am-7:00 pm seven days a week. Shopping is made easy at www.mykidztoys.com where they offer store pick-up, local delivery and shipping options. Call them at 516-342-1390 or find Kidz Toys on Facebook and Instagram. Check out Kidz Toys and support a local business.