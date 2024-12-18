Locust Valley high spreads holiday cheer

Interact Club members Molly Meringolo (left) and Grace O’Mahoney (right) made holiday cards to be sent to Cohen’s Children’s Hospital

Locust Valley High School students and staff created holiday cards for children’s hospitals throughout the country to spread cheer this holiday season.

Earlier this month, the high schools’ Pre-Health and Language Honor Society created over 100 holiday cards. The school’s Interact Club did the same for Cohen’s Children’s Hospital.

Cards will be delivered to patients to bring holiday cheer.

Information provided by the Locust valley Central School District