Winter writing has character at East Lake

The holiday season has served as inspiration for young writers at East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District.

In Allison Abbate’s fourth grade class, students completed digital “If I were trapped in a snow globe” projects. In addition to writing a few sentences on how they would survive such a predicament, students created images using Canva. They dressed up in winter gear for a photo, removed the background, and then placed themselves in a snow globe along with graphics that matched their writing.

Some of the activities they would do in a snow globe included drinking hot chocolate, going sledding and decorating a tree.

Danielle Fraccalvieri’s fifth graders used Google Slides to make customized snowmen. Each student wrote a short story about his or her snowperson, giving it a personality, interests and adventures. They then created images to match the writing.

In Christine Marshall’s class, students celebrated Grinch Day on Dec. 17 by analyzing the book and completing Grinch growth charts. Her second graders were tasked with compiling adjectives that reflected the Grinch at the beginning of the story and the end of the story, to show how the character’s personality changed.