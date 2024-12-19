CINTAS supports homeless veterans with winter coat donation in Port Washington

Pictured from left to right: VFW Post 1819 Commander, Robert Freeland; Cindy Pinzon, of CINTAS; Jerald Tedeschi, Post Trustee; Fred Blumlein, Post Quartermaster; and Dom DiRado of CINTAS

CINTAS, a business services company based in Mason, Ohio, has significantly contributed to veterans and families in need this holiday season by donating hundreds of winter jackets to the Henderson-Marino VFW Post 1819 in Port Washington.

The donation was delivered to the VFW Post last week, and was intended to help homeless veterans and other individuals in need of winter clothing.

In turn, the VFW Post reached out to Bravo Foxtrot United Veterans, Inc., a Bay Shore-based veterans’ organization, to assist in distributing the jackets. Bravo Foxtrot, which focuses on supporting homeless veterans, picked up 75% of the donated apparel and delivered it directly to veterans living on the streets or in wooded areas across Suffolk County.

A portion of the clothing was also sent to the Carolinas, where it was distributed to victims of Hurricane Helene, thanks to the coordination of Charles Shelley, a member of the 4th degree Knights of Columbus and Caring Knights Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting those in need.

Additionally, the Nassau County Veterans Service Agency, located in East Meadow, N.Y., picked up the remaining jackets for distribution. The Agency handed them out at the annual “Stand Down” event held at the Freeport Armory, where veterans can access various services. Director Ralph Esposito, along with staff members Paul Vista and Gil Landeros, led the effort.

The VFW Post 1819 expressed its deep appreciation to CINTAS for their generous donation, which not only supports local veterans but also serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to help those less fortunate during the holiday season.

“We are grateful to the CINTAS family for their commitment to veterans and their outreach to those in need,” said the VFW Post in a statement. “Their generosity sets an example for all of us to follow in offering a helping hand to others.”

CINTAS’ holiday donation is part of the company’s broader effort to support communities across the United States through charitable contributions and volunteerism.