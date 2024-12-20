Beloved veterinarian scales back

For Dr. Mara DiGrazia, a beloved veterinarian in New Hyde Park, stepping into semi-retirement is a bittersweet milestone. After more than two decades of providing compassionate care to countless animals, DiGrazia is taking a step back to prioritize her family and personal well-being.

“I’m happy-sad,” she said, describing the mix of emotions that led to her decision. “I’ve been going back and forth about how I feel. I love my work and my clients, but I realized it was time to make a change.”

DiGrazia’s decision was influenced by her growing responsibilities outside of work. With two teenagers in high school who are active in travel sports, she found herself stretched thin.

“I used to coach my kids’ softball teams,” she said. “But I had to quit because I just didn’t have the time. That’s when I realized I was giving up the wrong things—the things that let me spend time with my kids.”

Balancing her passion for veterinary medicine with her family life had become increasingly challenging.

“I’d rush to make it to a basketball or softball game, then spend my evenings catching up on charts until 11 p.m.,” DiGrazia said.

The turning point came after DiGrazia, who co-owns several local veterinary practices, decided to merge the businesses with a corporate partner three years ago. The merger allowed her to transition out of full ownership and step back from some of her administrative responsibilities.

“It was a different role,” she explained. “I went from being an owner to working under corporate guidelines, which was just as great, but not the same.”

Despite her deep love for animals and her clients, the demands of any job can take a toll.

“Compassion fatigue and burnout are very real,” she said. “I never thought I’d feel that way because I’ve always loved what I do.”

Starting in her new semi-retired role, DiGrazia plans to take a two-month hiatus before returning part-time to see her chronic patients. She will remain invested in her practices, which include locations in New Hyde Park, Mineola and Garden City Park.

“I’m not disappearing,” she reassured her clients. “I’ll still be here in a smaller capacity because I want to stay connected to the animals and the people who mean so much to me.”

In her absence, the practices are prepared to maintain continuity of care. “We’ve hired new doctors and have open appointments at our Mineola office,” DiGrazia said. “Dr. Datner and Dr. Santora at New Hyde Park are familiar with many of my long-term clients. Everyone will be in good hands.”

DiGrazia’s passion for veterinary medicine remains as strong as ever.

“I’ve always been boots-on-the-ground,” she said. “For me, it’s about the day-to-day work with animals and the relationships I’ve built with their families.” While teaching might be an option down the road, her focus remains on staying hands-on with her patients.

Reflecting on her career, DiGrazia shared gratitude for the community that has supported her since she started at the New Hyde Park practice in 2001.

“Our clients have always been incredible,” she said. “The love and appreciation they’ve shown mean the world to me.”

As she looks ahead, DiGrazia is eager to embrace the balance she has long sought.

“I have a daughter applying to colleges and a full plate with family activities,” she said. “It’s time to take a breath and enjoy these moments.”

Her decision is a reminder of the importance of prioritizing self-care and family while staying true to one’s passions.

“I’ll always love being a veterinarian,” she said. “But now, I’m giving myself the time I need to come back stronger and more present in all aspects of my life.”