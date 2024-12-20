Julius Pearse, leader in Nassau African American community, dies at 91

Julius Pearse, a highly respected member of Nassau County’s African American community, as well as a known patron at The Joysetta & Julius Pearse African American Museum, died Sunday morning, according to museum staff. He was 91.

“He was always determined to complete his goals and exceed expectations, while simultaneously imparting his knowledge to enrich the lives of those he loved for their personal growth and development,” the museum said in a statement regarding Pearse’s death.

Pearse was born in Winston Salem, N.C. on July 6, 1933. He pursued a two-year college degree from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical University, according to museum staff.

He served for two years in the army. He worked in Food Service and was the lead singer for the US Army Band in Fort Meyers, Va. Pearse later became the first Black police officer of Freeport, and he served the Freeport community for 21 years, moving up the ranks, and retiring as Lieutenant with Gold Shield status, according to museum staff.

Pearse helped found the Nassau County Guardians Association Inc. which was established to mentor Black law enforcement officers.

In addition, Pearse co-founded the Coalition for a Better Freeport in the 1970s, with his late wife, Joysetta Pearse. He also went on to institute the Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration Committee in 1981 and establish Jul-Joy Associates; a private investigative firm that operated in Freeport until 2002, according to museum staff.

Pearse became a certified Genealogist in 1986, and later founded the African Atlantic Genealogist Society in 1994, which received a permanent office at the African American Museum of Nassau County four years later.

The museum became the first to house a genealogical society that provides workshops and consultations for the community, according to its website. Pearse and his wife helped more than 300 people find their personal ancestral connections, a museum staff member said. The museum was renamed the Joysetta and Julius Pearse African American Museum of Nassau County in 2021.

Many of Nassau’s top officials made statements on Pearse’s death.

“I was sad to hear of the passing of Julius Pearse who together with his wife Joysetta made significant improvements to the education and historical record keeping of the African American community in Nassau County,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

“Working as a team with his beloved wife Joysetta, Julius Pearse shared his passion for Black history as an educator, researcher and historian,” Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D – Freeport) said. “In doing so, he enlightened and inspired generations of Nassau County residents through the exhibitions and events he curated and spearheaded.”

“Julius Pearse distinguished himself as a gifted and passionate historian whose tireless efforts were instrumental in elevating Black history as an indispensable thread interwoven throughout American history,” Alternate Deputy Minority Leader Siela A. Bynoe (D – Westbury) said.

“Mr. Pearse enriched our lives and expanded our horizons through his service, and his endeavors invited us all to share in his passion for history and self-discovery,” Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages (D – Valley Stream) said. “While we are tremendously saddened by his passing, his spirit and his passion will live on for eternity in the museum that bears his family’s name.”

Pearse is survived by his sons, Gary Pearse and Dennis G. Pearse; brother Eric (Ada) Douglas Pearse, sister Jeanette (West) Settles, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and a host of relatives and friends.