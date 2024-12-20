Locust Valley Chamber Choir performs at Radio City

The Locust Valley Chamber Choir was led by district music teacher, Brianna Brickman, at their Radio City Music Hall performance

The Locust Valley Chamber Choir performed at Radio City Music Hall before the Rockettes’ New York City Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 9, kicking off the holiday season for the school district with a memorable performance.

The group sang “Joy to the World” and “White Winter Hymnal” for thousands of audience members under the direction of Brianna Brickman, a district music teacher.

“This was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us, and we are so proud to have the opportunity to share our love of music on such an iconic stage,” said Locust Valley Chamber singer Sarah Paulus.

The choir performed at the Dec. 19 Board of Education meeting to showcase their music selection.

“You all did such a beautiful job,” Board President Lauren Themis told the singers.

“The people sitting in the audience at the show were the lucky ones,” she said.

After the performance, the choir watched the Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular and visited the Rockefellar Christmas tree, which “felt like the perfect way to celebrate the day.” Paulus said.

Paulus said the performance was an “unforgettable experience that felt surreal.”

Superintendent Kristen Turnow, High School Principal Patrick DiClemente and Coordinator for Fine Arts Instruction AnnMarie Buonaspina all attended the performance. Turnow said the three of the administrators were proud of the students’ performance.

“Going to New York City and watching our kids – that stage was so big,” Turnow said. She said students rose to the challenge.

The Locust Valley Arts Department was recognized at regional, state and national levels during the 2023-2024 school year and was named one of the best communities for music education by the NAMM Foundation.

“It was really the highlight that began our holiday cheer,” Turnow said. After the choir’s performance in the city, each school in the district has put on their own winter concert this season.

“They were amazing” Turnow said.