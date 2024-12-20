Young member of Williston Park organizes food drive as part of his Bar Mitzvah Project

A young member of our community is organizing a food drive as part of his Bar Mitzvah project. All donations will benefit the Sid Jacobson JCC food pantry. Non-perishable items will be collected until the end of December. A donation box is located by the Circulation Desk.

Parents—When visiting the Children’s Room, please do not move or rearrange the furniture.

American Legion scholarship applications are now available at the library. Applicants must be the son/daughter, grandson/daughter or great grandson/daughter of a veteran or active service member. Submission deadline is March 1, 2025.

Please contact the Book Fairies in Freeport with any donations. Items left outside the library will be discarded.

Are you an elementary school teacher in need of gently used, non-fiction books for your class library? Stop by the library and browse our cart of FREE books!

New titles added to the collection:

Queen of Poisons—Robert Thorogood

Very Bad Thing—JT Ellison

Shred Sisters—Betsy Lerner

New Lease on Death—Olivia Blacke

Citizen: My Life after the White House—Bill Clinton

Fire on the Horizon—Wilbur Smith

We Three Queens—Rhys Bowen

Adult Programs:

Reiki—Thursdays–January 2 & 16; February 6 & 20—6pm in the Assembly Room of Village Hall. $10 per person/per session.

Financial Literacy Workshop—January 14—5:30-6:30 pm in the Assembly Room of Village Hall.Investing, retirement, and estate planning will be discussed. Call the library (742-1820) or email willistonparkprograrms@gmail.com to register.

Empire Safety Council Defensive Driving Course—Wednesday—January 8—10am-4pm in the Assembly Room of Village Hall for drivers of all ages. $33 p/person. Call the library (742-1820) or email willistonparkprograms@gmail.com to register.

Children’s Programs

Noon Year’s Eve Party—Tuesday—December 31—11am-Noon in the Children’s Room for all ages. Celebrate the ringing in of 2025! Call the library (742-1820) or email willistonparkprograms@gmail.com to register.

Kids’ Adventures in Keyboarding–Saturday–January 11–12-1pm in the Children's Room for grades 1-4. Limited to 12 participants. Call the library (516-742-1820) or email willistonparkprograms@gmail.com to register.

STEM Lego Engineering–Saturday–January 25–12-1pm in the Children's Room for ages 5-9. Limited to 15 participants. Call the library (516-742-1820) or email

willistonparkprograms@gmail.com to register.