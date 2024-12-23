Glen Cove student-artists decorate downtown for holidays

Glen Cove High School art students brought winter wonderland scenes to downtown Glen Cove. Students painted winter scenes to

install in the windows of the police booth on Bridge Street, which will be displayed throughout the season.

The Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District has partnered with the high school art department again this year to bring the spirit and beauty of winter to downtown Glen Cove.

“The students were so excited to be involved in their community and to have their artwork on display for all to see during the happiest time of the year,” said art teacher Maria Verni, “I am really proud of each one of them and the beautiful artwork they created for the police booth.”

The students are all in National Art Honors society and range from 9th through 12th grade.

Although the students have collaborated with the improvement district multiple times, this season the artists took a different approach to decorating the windows. In the past, art was painted directly onto the windows. This year, students created their artwork in the classroom on paper that was later installed in the windows.

Students said this gave them the opportunity to express more creative freedom as the form allows for more intricate and complex designs.

“It’s so nice to be able to have the students’ artwork displayed so prominently downtown,” said Jill Nossa, executive director of the improvement district. “The windows look better than ever, and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with the art students.”

The National Art Honors society students that worked on this installation are Phoebe Pinder, Aurora Seery, Nahla Gomez, Katherine Bernal, Anthony Edwards, Mariela Hernandez Estevez, Nyann Petit, Giorgina Dondero, Shannen Garzon, Mariah Cueva, Diana Rodriguez, Sara Rodriguez, Laura Rodriguez, Cassia Blackburn, Trinitee Chambers and Cassandra Miller.

For more information on the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District, its programs and events, call the office at 516-759-6970, visit www.glencovedowntown.org, or email info@glencovedowntown.org.

