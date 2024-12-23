Glen Head students visit nursing homes for the holidays

Throughout the month of December, the Glen Head School “Holiday Cheer Squad,” under the leadership of Glen Head’s music teacher Whitney Hackman, Schoolwide Enrichment teacher Janet Goldberg and Librarian Media Specialist Christine Kingsley, visited the following local nursing homes: Glengariff Rehabilitation, The Atria, and the Glen Cove Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Students filled the facilities with love and holiday cheer by singing popular festive songs and performing the bells for each visit!

Glen Head Principal Thomas Sheehan accompanied his students early this week to add to the holiday fun. In addition, the students not only performed beautifully, but wore holiday sweaters, reindeer antlers, Santa’s beard and festive hats! Ugly sweaters and milk and cookies were shared on the last visit on Dec. 17th.

Residents and employees at the various nursing and rehabilitation homes were so grateful, you could hear them singing and clapping with joy and

appreciation. Thank you to everyone who participated in these special holiday visits. Your kindness, happiness and love could be felt by all!

Shelly Newman is associated with the North Shore Central School District