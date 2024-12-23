Nassau County allocated $50,000 to Port Washington’s Plant A Row For the Hungry, which helps to fight local food insecurity

Nassau County received $385 million in ARPA, or pandemic relief, funds from the federal government in 2021 to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county had until the end of 2024 to allocate all of these funds to projects within the permitted use designated by the federal government. If these funds had not been designated for a project, the county would have lost them.

Here’s where that $385 million went:

The county kicked off its spending with $28 million under former County Executive Laura Curran to send direct payments of $375 to households in the county and $30 million for a small business grant program focused on bolstering main streets.

In January, the county Legislature OK’d the designation of about $222 million to its general fund, $15 million for nonprofit community organizations and $25 million for the county’s sewer and stormwater district.

This was met with backlash from county Democrats, who argued that more money needed to be allocated to community organizations after months of no distribution.

“How we sit here and we don’t react to our constituents. It’s really bothering me on a very deep level,” Democratic Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said during the January hearing.

Democrats contended the amount was inadequate and not much more than what the county allocated for its anniversary celebrations this year, asking for a bump to $19 million, which was not granted.

DeRiggi-Whitton said allocating $19 million for nonprofits would give each of the 19 legislators $1 million to designate in their district where needed.

The Republican-led legislature also approved $10 million of these funds for the county’s 125th-anniversary party this summer, which Blakeman said was to increase tourism and bolster the economy after hits from the pandemic.

The decision, too, faced scrutiny by county Democrats who argued that these funds should go towards water infrastructure upgrade projects or be put in the hands of small business owners, not-for-profits and individuals still recovering from the pandemic.

In September, another $1.75 million was allocated for Hempstead Village to treat its water contaminated by 1,4 dioxane.

The county also designated $1.5 million to the Vocational and Education and Extension Board Nassau County Fire Academy to support the volunteer force and their public safety efforts.

With just about a month before the end-of-year deadline, the county allocated another $1.25 million for projects.

This included $950,000 – the largest of the November allocations – to the Mid Island Y JCC to recover funds lost during the pandemic.

“Throughout the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mid Island Y JCC was an around-the-clock community hub where Rick Lewis and his outstanding team served as a conduit for essential public health services, comfort and direction during an unprecedented crisis,” said Deputy Minority Leader Drucker, who represents Plainview. “In doing so, they expended tremendous resources, and this influx of ARPA funding will go a long way toward recouping losses and equipping them to continue serving our community.”

Rising Stars Youth Foundation, a Freeport-based nonprofit that promotes education and character-building for kids through team sports like basketball, volleyball, pickleball and others, was also awarded $100,000.

Multiple organizations also received $50,000 each, including Freeport’s Cedarmore Corporation which supports children’s social, emotional and educational growth, and the Interfaith Nutrition Network in Hempstead, Plant a Row for the Hungry in Port Washington, and the food pantry at the Roman Catholic Church of Saint Christopher in Baldwin to address food insecurity.

“On behalf of our Plant A Row Program, I am grateful for what this grant will mean for our community,” founder Marvin Makofsky said. “Over the years we have reached out to every corner of Port Washington, from working with our children, numerous art initiatives, our public library programs, creating opportunities for folks with various disabilities, senior activities, and growing, coordinating and distributing more than 330,000 servings of fresh vegetables to hundreds of residents with food insecurities. This grant will allow us to expand our existing programs and help so many.”

Another $43,000 was awarded to NOSH Delivers in Glen Cove to fight food insecurity.

“We are so grateful for Delia and all of her constant support and hard work in securing funding for us to be able to continue NOSH’s mission,” said Christine Rice, chairwoman of NOSH Delivers.

The county also launched a new project this month to test its wastewater for diseases and opioids. The project will use $193,000 in federal pandemic relief funds in tandem with $259,292 from the county’s opioid lawsuit funds.

“By availing ourselves of these state-of-the-art resources, Nassau County is gaining access to vital data we can use to protect the public and swiftly respond to a health emergency such as a spike in opioid drugs or a measles outbreak,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “This is an excellent use of opioid and ARPA funds, and I am happy the County is taking advantage of this cutting-edge technology.

As per ARPA regulations, the county must spend all this money by the end of 2026. If not, those funds are in jeopardy.