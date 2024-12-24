Herrick student art show fills Community Center with color and creativity

Family members joined student artists for the Herricks Artist Recognition Show on Dec. 10 at the Herricks Community Center. (Photo by Herricks Public Schools)

On Dec. 10, the Herricks Art Department presented the annual Artist Recognition Show at the Herricks Community Center. The art show featured over 250 pieces of art created by Herricks students from kindergarten through twelfth grade.

The art show featured many different types of art including drawings, paintings, illustrations, photography, fashion illustration and mixed mediums making this a truly creative and inspiring show.

Parents, students, and teachers enjoyed the “ArtWalk” as they were serenaded by Herricks Tri-M Musicians.

District Director of Music and Fine Arts Anissa Arnold was excited to share the magical evening with the community.

“The halls were filled with beautiful art and gifted artists,” said Arnold. “I am very proud of all of our talented artists and their dedicated teachers.”

The student artwork was created under the direction of Herricks art educators, including Doreen McDevitt (Center Street), Jessica D’Angelo (Denton Avenue), Amanda Rodriguez (Searingtown), Kim Friedman and Cindy Perrotti (Middle School) and Alexis Donza, Jennifer Cavalluzzo and Allyson Zebrowski (High School).