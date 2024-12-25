Jason Chen and Parshwa Shah selected for their leadership, commitment to making an impact.

Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School students Jason Chen and Parshwa Shah have been named semifinalists for the 2025 Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

This prestigious program evaluates students on their leadership, service, and commitment to making a meaningful impact in their schools and communities. Jason and Parshwa were selected as 2 of only 1,336 semifinalists from a pool of over 105,000 applicants nationwide.

Jason Chen is deeply involved in volunteer and charity work, including environmental campaigns and events in the Town of Oyster Bay through The Alliance of Youth Leaders in the United States. He has received the Gold Presidential Volunteer Service Award and is a commissioned painter and competitive pianist.

In addition to his extracurricular activities, Jason works part-time as a coding coach and at a local Japanese restaurant.

Parshwa Shah is passionate about research and engineering solutions to societal challenges. He has developed cost-effective medical devices for individuals with communication impairments, positively impacting his community and beyond. Parshwa is the founder of his school’s Hackathon Club and serves as an executive member of POBJFKHS’ international FIRST Robotics team, where he has inspired his peers in STEM through outreach initiatives.

During school vacations, he volunteers for a nonprofit organization in India that promotes social equity and addresses educational and medical challenges.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will award $20,000 college scholarships to 150 students this year.