Long Island Board of REALTORS Contributes $10,000 to Support Holiday Outreach Programs Across Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Long Island Board of REALTORS has contributed $10,000 to support vital community programs across Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk counties.

The funds will be distributed among three local organizations— Catholic Charities of Brooklyn & Queens, Island Harvest, and God’s Blessing Plan—to bolster holiday outreach efforts and ensure that Long Islanders in need receive essential resources during this special time of year. In addition, LIBOR members volunteered their time by dedicating three days to support holiday giving initiatives.

“REALTORS have a deep connection to the communities they serve, and this holiday season, we’re proud to give back in a meaningful way,” said Kevin Leatherman, LIBOR President. “By supporting these incredible organizations, we are not only providing essential goods but also offering a message of hope and compassion to those who need it most. It’s a privilege to have a positive impact on the lives of our neighbors, and I was honored to volunteer and lend a helping hand.”

On Dec. 7, 2024, a team of LIBOR volunteers joined God’s Blessing Plan for its 2nd Annual Holiday Blessing Tour in Medford distributing non-perishable food, clothing, and personal care items to community members. Last year, the tour reached approximately 10,000 people with $600,000 worth of products.

This year, in partnership with Feed the Children and World Vision, the initiative aims to distribute over $750,000 worth of necessities each Saturday from Dec. 7 to Dec. 28. LIBOR was proud to sponsor this significant effort while also contributing volunteer support.

LIBOR also sponsored CCBQ’s Annual Santa’s Toy Shops, which bring joy to thousands of children and families in need across Brooklyn and Queens each year. Now in its 14th year, the initiative gives parents and caregivers the unique opportunity to personally select age-appropriate gifts for children aged 0-17.

To support this effort, LIBOR volunteers worked on December 10 to sort donated toys at CCBQ’s warehouse in Howard Beach and deliver them to St. Vincent Ferrer and St. Gabriel Church in Queens, ensuring timely arrival for the Toy Shops.

On Dec. 18, LIBOR volunteers partnered with Island Harvest to distribute food to seniors in Freeport as part of the Senior Mobile Food Pantry program. This initiative delivers nutritious perishable and non-perishable items to low-income and senior neighborhoods, addressing food insecurity where it is needed most.