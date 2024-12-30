Crime Blotter 1.02

Rorenise Toafili, 30, of Wyandanch, was arrested in South Farmingdale for alleged possession of a controlled substance and multiple animal abuse charge

Arrest – Westbury

Three boys were arrested on Thursday at 9:10 p.m. in Westbury after allegedly brandishing what appeared to be a weapon and robbing their taxi driver, according to Nassau County police.

Detectives said a 72-year-old man was driving a taxi and dropping off the three boys at 1504 Old Country Road in Westbury. When they reached their destination, one of the boys displayed what appeared to be a firearm and removed money from the driver’s pocket.

The boys then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Responding officers said they conducted an investigation and the boys, ages 15, 13 and 13, were located nearby. They were taken into custody without incident.

An imitation firearm was recovered from one of the boys, police said.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with robbery and for wearing a face mask while committing the alleged crime. He was arraigned on Friday at the First District Court in Hempstead.

One 13-year-old boy was charged with robbery and menacing. He was arraigned on Friday at the First District Court in Hempstead.

The second 13-year-old boy was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 16 and set to be arraigned at Family Court.

Arrest – Bethpage

Nassau County police arrested a Hempstead woman on Saturday at 12:05 a.m. for multiple alleged grand larcenies in Bethpage, according to police.

Detectives said Kumarie Nazir, 55 of 8 Sunnyside Ave., was employed as a nurses aid for The Bristol Assisted Living, located at 1075 Stewart Ave.

On the four separate dates, Nazir removed multiple pieces of jewelry belonging to the patients she was assigned to care for, according to police. The dates were Oct. 8, Oct. 20, Oct. 21 and Oct. 23.

Police said Nazir was placed under arrest without incident after an investigation was conducted.

Nazir was charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and four counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent physically disabled person.

She was arraigned on Saturday at the First District Court located at 99 Main St. in Hempstead.

Arrest – South Farmingdale

Nassau County police arrested a Wyandanch man for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance on Saturday at 12:52 p.m. in South Farmingdale, according to police reports.

According to detectives, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a South Farmingdale home. Upon arrival, the female victim, 53, informed officers she had an argument with her son and he left.

Officers said they located the son, Rorenise Toafili, 30, and determined an Order of Protection was violated. Toafili was arrested without incident. He was also in possession of a white rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine.

During the investigation, police said it was revealed that defendant Toafili was at the same South Farmingdale residence on Friday.

While in the backyard, Toafili used a lighter to shoot a large flame at a 1-year-old English Bulldog. He additionally grabbed the dog by its excess skin at the neck, as he twisted and pulled the dog off the ground. The dog tried to bite Toafili to get free, according to police.

Toafili was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal contempt harassment, torturing or injuring an animal and aggravated cruelty to animals.

He was arraigned on Sunday at the First District Court in Hempstead.

Grand Larceny – Bethpage

Three Copiague individuals were arrested for alleged larceny in Bethpage on Sunday at 11:55 p.m., according to Nassau County police.

According to detectives, three individuals arrived at 453 Central Ave. in Bethpage in a white 2009 Acura MDX. The subjects removed clothing from a donation bin drop box and placed it into their vehicle. The victims notified police.

Fernando Martinez, 35, Selvin Castillo, 24, and an unnamed juvenile girl, 16, were all arrested without incident.

During the investigation, police said it was determined that Martinez was responsible for removing items from the same donation bin at a prior date.

Martinez and Castillo were both charged with petit larceny. Martinez was handed down an additional charge of third-degree grand larceny.

The two were arraigned on Monday at the First District Court in Hempstead.

The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny and is scheduled to return to Family Court on Jan. 13.