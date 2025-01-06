Keeping the beat: the universal appeal of line dancing

Monthly Country Nights at the Polish Hall in Port Washington draw more than 100 line dancers from Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey and beyond. (DJ Wrangler)

Line dancing, a vibrant and inclusive form of social dancing, continues to captivate enthusiasts across generations and genres. Rooted in American folk traditions, it gained widespread prominence during the country music boom of the 1970s and has since evolved to include a diverse array of musical styles. On Long Island, Neil “DJ Wrangler” Farren has been a driving force behind the enduring popularity of this rhythmic pastime for nearly two decades.

Farren, a DJ originally from Maspeth, Queens, discovered his passion for entertaining almost by accident.

“I went to school for sound and film at Katharine Gibbs School,” he said. “Deejaying just kind of happened from going to karaoke night.” Now a fixture in the Long Island line dancing scene, Farren credits the community for his commitment. “It’s the people. I’ve made, God knows, how many friends out of this whole thing.”

A dynamic tradition on Long Island

Line dancing has been part of Long Island’s social fabric for decades, peaking in popularity during the 1990s before facing challenges when country music radio stations left the area. “In the ’90s, it hurt a lot when the radio stations left,” Farren said. “But the new stations have helped a little. It’s more about basic country now, with places like Daisy’s Nashville Lounge in Patchogue filling the need for people who love the music.”

Long Island boasts a mix of venues catering to the line-dancing crowd, from the Polish American Cultural Association (PACA) in Port Washington, The Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale and the Moose Lodge in Lindenhurst. Farren, along with his fiancée, Sandy Raynor—a dance instructor—host weekly events that draw attendees from across the region.

“We have people coming from all over,” Farren said. “From Waiting River to Jersey and even Westchester. They make the trip because they love the experience.”

The role of music and community

Farren’s journey from a sound engineering student to a DJ has been intertwined with the evolution of country music and line dancing on Long Island.

“The music has changed a lot, and it’s hard for some to keep up with it,” he noted, adding that local bands have dwindled over the years. However, the scene has adapted, with DJs like Farren curating playlists catering to traditional line dancers and general country music fans.

One unique aspect of line dancing is its inclusivity.

“It’s for everyone,” Farren said. “We have ages ranging from 21 to 75, and even younger kids. At the Polish Hall in Port Washington, dancers as young as 12 or 13 join in. It’s great to see them grow up with it.”

Raynor’s role in providing dance instruction has been pivotal.

“Before Sandy, we had a caller for the line dancing,” Farren explained. “We met about 18 years ago at Matty T’s Roadhouse in Deer Park and not long after, she started teaching lessons while I deejayed.”

The thrill of the crowd

For Farren, the crowd’s energy is what makes it all worthwhile.

“Just seeing people having fun and smiling all night—it’s kind of a rush,” he said. His events have become more than just dance nights; they’re social hubs where friendships flourish.

While Farren’s regular lineup includes Farmingdale, Port Washington and Lindenhurst, he also organizes private events, such as fund-raisers. One standout event was for the Islip Horseman’s Association, which raised funds to renovate the Bohemia Equestrian Center.

“It’s always rewarding to be part of something that brings people together for a good cause,” he said.

A tradition that endures

Despite the ups and downs of the music industry and changing trends, line dancing remains a beloved pastime on Long Island. Its appeal lies in its simplicity and social nature.

“Line dancing is so inclusive,” Farren said. “Anyone with any dance ability—or even no dance ability—can join in and figure it out.”

For Farren, who transitioned from an artistic background to a career in music, the journey has been unexpected but deeply fulfilling.

“I never thought this would be my path,” he admitted. “But here I am, surrounded by amazing people and doing what I love. It doesn’t get better than that.”

As long as there’s music to play and a crowd eager to dance, Farren plans to keep the tradition alive.

“Everybody just wants it more,” he said. “And we’re here to make it happen.”

Catch DJ Neil on Tuesdays from 7:30 to 11:45 p.m. at The Nutty Irishman (323 Main St. in Farmingdale). Visit thenuttyirishman.com for more details.

DJ Neil is slated for Country Nights at PACA in Port Washington on Saturdays, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 22, April 12 and a half dozen more throughout the year, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $15 per person. Accessible parking and zero-step entry are available. All ages are welcome. Cash bar and concession are available on-site. Polish American Cultural Association is located at 5 Pulaski Place in Port Washington. Visit the organization on Facebook for the most up-to-date event information (www.facebook.com/pacainc).

Find DJ Neil Wrangler on Facebook or Instagram for other local events and to book private parties.