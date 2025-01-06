First snow of new year falling Monday on Long Island 

The first snowflakes to fall on Long Island in 2025 come Monday in a light storm that coats the region in up to an inch of snow in some areas, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for as close as southern New Jersey, but Nassau and Suffolk counties are expected to be spared the worst of that system that brough blizzard conditions to the Midwest.

“We’re expecting it to stay well south of us,” Matt Wuncsh, an Upton-based NWS meteorologist, told the Press. “It’s a pretty minor event. It shouldn’t really impact the commute.”

Flurries and light snow showers are expected to start around noon and last for a few hours, Wuncsh said. Higher accumulations are expected in southwestern Nassau County while parts of Suffolk County may not see any snow at all, he added. The snow is expected to be over by 7 p.m.

The snow falls as temperatures reach a high of near 30 degrees with wind chill values between 25 and 30, according to the NWS.

The forecast for the rest of the week is dry, chilly with temps remaining in the 30s, and windy. The next chance of precipitation is next weekend, but it’s too soon to say how much snow — if any — will fall.