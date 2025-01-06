Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club welcomes new director of development

Kelly Walles, the new director of development at the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club

The Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club welcomes Kelly Walles as the new director of development.

Walles is a local resident of Oyster Bay, where she grew up. She graduated from Hofstra University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in Political Science.

She most recently served as a major gifts officer for Northwell Health Foundation, where she managed a portfolio of approximately 75 individuals and families to provide them with matches for their philanthropic support.

As the club’s director of development, Walles will design, implement and oversee fund-raising strategy to support the club’s annual philanthropic goals. She will lead efforts to increase donor support through individual giving, corporate partnerships and special events.

“We are thrilled to have Kelly join our team,” said Executive Director Melissa Rhodes in a press release. “Her extensive resource development experience and local community knowledge and connections will be instrumental in achieving our fund-raising goals to advance our mission, especially during this very special year of celebrating our 75th anniversary.”

Information provided by the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club