Long Island officials mourn former President Jimmy Carter

Several Long Island officials and organizations joined in the global outpouring of tributes to Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, who died Dec. 29.



Carter, a peanut farmer who won the presidency in the wake of the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War, was 100 years old. After his one term as president, he participated in several projects as a global humanitarian



“At Habitat for Humanity of Long Island, we mourn the loss of President Jimmy Carter, a remarkable leader and lifelong advocate for affordable housing,” said Diane Manders, interim CEO and executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Long Island



Habitat for Humanity of Long Island, is an independently operated affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International.



After first volunteering near their home of Plains, in March 1984 Jimmy and Rosalynn joined Habitat volunteers in New York City’s Lower East Side to renovate an abandoned building in partnership with families in need of affordable housing.



That trip marked Habitat for Humanity’s first Jimmy Carter Work Project, which would later be renamed the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.



Over the last 30 years, the Carter Work Project has impacted lives around the world by recruiting more than 108,000 volunteers across the country as well as volunteers from 14 countries around the world to build, renovate and repair 4,447 Habitat homes.



In 2016, Habitat named the Carters as the inaugural Habitat Humanitarians, a designation for individuals who have developed consistency in engaging in humanitarian activities.



“I think every human being has within himself or herself a desire to reach out to others and to share some of our blessings with those who are in need,” Carter has said.



“What’s opened up that avenue for me and my wife and hundreds and thousands of others is Habitat for Humanity. It makes it easy for us to reach out and work side by side with the homeowner who’s never had a decent house, perhaps,” he added.

In addition to humanitarian organizations, several Long Island political leaders joined in the nationwide tribute to the longest-lived American President.



President Joe Biden scheduled a state funeral in Washington, D.C., for Carter on Jan. 9. Biden also ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff from Dec. 29 until Jan. 28 at federal government buildings.



Although flags can be lowered in several circumstances, the U.S. flag code directs that American flags be lowered for 30 days after the death of a president, including at military installations, foreign embassies and other American buildings abroad.



In a statement Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman confirmed that “the flags in Nassau County will be at half-staff for President Carter from the commencement of Lying in State on Jan. 7th through burial on Jan. 9th”



“I am saddened to hear of the death of Jimmy Carter, who brokered a peace agreement between mortal enemies in the Camp David Accords and restored faith in government after the corruption of Watergate,” said state Assembly Member Charles Lavine



Lavine added that “his post-presidential commitment to global affairs, human rights, and the welfare of others stands as a model for all who follow”