Town of Oyster Bay to offer extended skating sessions on Jan. 20

ice-skating
The Town of Oyster Bay opens its ice skating rinks for public sessions on Jan. 20
The Town of Oyster Bay will offer extended holiday hours at all three of its ice skating rinks on Jan. 20.

“For a fun, family-friendly activity, residents can head to one of the town’s ice skating rinks – outdoors at Marjorie Post and Syosset-Woodbury Community Parks, and indoors at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage – on Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” said Council Member Laura Maier. “All three facilities will be offering special public sessions to provide children who are off from school with a fun-filled activity.”

On Monday, Jan. 20, all town ice rinks will be open for public sessions from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m.

The outdoor ice rinks are located at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa and at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park in Woodbury. The indoor skating center is located at Bethpage Community Park.

For more information visit oysterbaytown.com/ice

Information submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay

