Bethpage High School hosts Second Annual Science Research Alumni Panel

Bethpage High School hosted its Second Annual Science Research Alumni Panel on Jan. 3, welcoming graduates from the school’s science research program to share their experiences with current students. The event, organized by science research teacher Nicole Dulaney, aimed to provide guidance to STEM students pursuing research-based careers.

The science research program, established in 2011, encourages inquiry and innovation. This year’s panel featured six alumni who discussed their academic focuses, current roles, and shared advice for students. The discussion, moderated by Dulaney, covered a variety of career paths in science, technology, and research.

More than 30 alumni also participated in breakout sessions, representing fields such as engineering, health sciences, environmental sciences, and more. These alumni are affiliated with top institutions, including Cornell University, MIT, and Stony Brook University.

Following the panel, students engaged in a Q&A session, asking questions about the challenges and successes of a research career. The event also included focused discussions led by alumni on specific topics, providing students with deeper insights into their fields of interest.

The event reinforced the importance of a strong foundation in science research and offered students valuable advice on preparing for future academic and career opportunities.

Bethpage High School is grateful to its alumni for returning to mentor the next generation of researchers and remains committed to fostering academic excellence and preparing students for success beyond the classroom.