Jericho seniors named Regeneron Scholars

Three Jericho High School seniors were named Scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, an international science and math competition for high school seniors. Jun Chen, Keita Takahashi and Natalie Tehrani are three of the nation’s 300 students to receive a $2,000 reward.

“Keita, Jun, and Natalie have all dedicated hundreds of hours to their independent graduate-level research while enrolled in Jericho’s Science Research program under the leadership of their amazing teachers Alexis Vandergoot and Samantha Sforza,” said Kim Libertini, curriculum associate for science and technology education.

“All of our winners are incredibly talented young scientists– it has been an honor to guide each and every one of our seniors through their research process,” said science research teacher Alexis Vandergoot.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from nearly 2,500 entrants from 795 high schools, according to the school district. Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement and commitment to academics.

On Jan. 23, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. The finalists will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a week-long competition in Washington, D.C., taking place March 6-12, 2025.

Information provided by the Jericho Union Free School District