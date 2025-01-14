Natural health for beginners

Embracing a natural approach to your health can be a revitalizing and transformative experience, offering a wondrous opportunity to promote healing from within and enhance overall well-being through holistic practices. Experts say it’s never too late to begin your natural health journey. With the New Year upon us, the timing is fantastic.

If you’re a total natural health newbie, start simple with proactive measures to build a stronger foundation, says Dr. Jillian Finker, a naturopathic doctor at Finker Wellness, Inc. in Bellmore. Add healthy foods like salads and cooked vegetables. Swap processed foods for healthier options like chicken breasts instead of cold cuts and fruit instead of sugary treats. Finker suggests starting slowly with exercise but being consistent.

Aim for “a daily 15-minute walk or if walking is too painful, do things like chair yoga,” she says. She suggests supplemental support such as a multivitamin, probiotics, and vitamin D.

Utilize Mother Nature’s “tools” to address certain health issues, Finker says. For example, amongst other specific recommendations, consider using collagen for arthritis, glutamine for ulcers, quercetin for food allergies, and natural anti-inflammatories like curcumin, fish oil, and minerals to treat pain in place of over-the-counter pain medicine.

“Buy better,” says Dr. Kimberly Zedalis of Integrative Health & Wellness in Farmingdale. Read labels and aim for cleaner, more natural personal care and home cleaning products, as well as organic, GMO-free food.

Water is critical for good health. Strive to use clean, filtered water for drinking, cooking and bathing.

“When we take a shower or bath, we are taking in all the toxins and heavy metals, chlorine and chemicals that are toxic to us,” she says. Consider a whole house filter, Zedalis suggests.

Find natural ways to address stress and manage screen time. Exercise, yoga, meditation or prayer, reading a book or taking a stroll can help combat a stressful environment. Be kind to yourself. Daily positive affirmations can help you feel good about yourself, your accomplishments and future, Zedalis notes. She suggests avoiding electronics at least 2-3 hours before slumber, keeping lights dim or dark, using an alarm clock instead of your cell phone to avoid EMF radiation.

Recognize the connection between sleep and stress.

“Cortisol wakes us up in the morning. Melatonin puts us to sleep. Stress can affect those hormones,” explains Dr. Dawn Siglain, ND, LAc, a naturopathic doctor at Wellness Matter in South Huntington. “If you’re not sleeping well, your brain is not detoxing,” which makes healthier food and lifestyle choices more challenging, she notes.

“When you know better, you can make better choices, but you have to be ready and committed,” says Siglain. Become empowered to be a greater, active participant in your own health. Once you’re able to do that, the natural sky is the limit!