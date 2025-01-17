Gathering Time to perform folk rock at My Father’s Place

Fans of acoustic folk rock are in for a treat on Thursday, Feb. 13, when Gathering Time takes the stage at My Father’s Place. The Long Island-based trio, known for their signature tight harmonies and blend of original and classic songs, has captivated audiences for nearly two decades.

“We’ve been playing together for about 16 years under this name, though it’s actually been 18 years since we started hanging out and playing music,” said Stuart Markus, the group’s founding member. “There have been a couple of personnel changes since then, but we’ve always kept the spirit of the music alive.”

A Journey Through Music

Gathering Time comprises Markus, guitarist Gerry McKeveny, who joined 12 years ago and Christine Sweeney, a vocalist who debuted with the group in 2022. Despite the lineup changes, the band has maintained its commitment to creating a sound that blends the best of folk and rock traditions.

Markus describes their music as “either a rocked-up Peter, Paul and Mary or a co-ed Crosby, Stills and Nash,” with influences from iconic acts such as the Byrds, Joni Mitchell and Simon & Garfunkel. The group’s repertoire spans about 150 songs, including originals, traditional folk tunes and carefully selected covers.

“We’ve got songs that resonate deeply with the folk tradition but also ones that are practically pop hits turned folk songs now,” Markus said. “Take a song like ‘Walk Away Renee’ by The Left Banke—it’s such a beautiful piece that feels right at home in our set.”

Folk Roots and Global Reach

Though rooted on Long Island, Gathering Time’s music has reached far beyond its home base. Before the pandemic, the group toured extensively, performing everywhere from Toronto to Colorado, and even in Ireland and Germany. The pandemic, however, put many folk venues out of commission.

“A lot of places never came back after COVID, but we’ve been fortunate to find new opportunities,” Markus said. The group is currently balancing performances across the region, including upcoming gigs in New Jersey and Maryland.

Their upcoming performance at My Father’s Place marks a return to the iconic Roslyn venue, now located in the Roslyn Hotel. “We played there five or six years ago as part of a unique lineup with a hard rock band,” Markus recalled. “It’s a thrill to be back, playing at Eppy’s [Epstein] place for a historic brand that so many great artists have graced.”

Folk Music’s Resilient Spirit

Despite an aging audience and challenges in the live music scene, Markus is optimistic about the future of folk music. “Folk music’s always been about storytelling and meaningful songwriting,” he said. “Younger people may start with pop, but many ‘graduate’ into folk as they seek deeper connections in music.”

Gathering Time has seen its fair share of success within the folk music community. The group boasts two number-one albums on the Folk Radio Charts, as well as two chart-topping singles. Their commitment to preserving and evolving folk music remains a driving force.

“Folk songs are like cultural documents,” Markus explained. “They give us a window into the society they came from. Whether it’s a traditional sea shanty or a protest song from the ’60s, these songs have so much to teach us.”

Local Ties and Long Island’s Scene

While Gathering Time tours nationally and internationally, Markus credits Long Island as a steady source of inspiration and support. “There’s a healthy acoustic folk rock scene here, though it took a hit during the pandemic,” he said. “Venues are starting to reopen, like the Ethical Humanist Society [Garden City] and the new series at the Unitarian Universalist Society [Bay Shore].”

He also highlighted the role of local radio in keeping folk music alive. “Stations like WFUV and WUSB play a significant role with their dedicated folk shows,” Markus said. “They’re a lifeline for the community.”

A Night to Remember

Fans attending the Feb. 13 concert can expect a diverse setlist that showcases the group’s musical versatility. Alongside their originals, Gathering Time plans to perform classics like “You Were On My Mind” by We Five and other tunes that bridge the gap between folk and pop.

“Our concerts are always a mix of familiar favorites and new surprises,” Markus said. “We aim to connect with the audience and create an experience they’ll take with them long after the music ends.”

Don’t miss the chance to see this celebrated trio bring their unique blend of acoustic folk rock to life.

My Father’s Place is located at 1221 Old Northern Boulevard in Roslyn inside the Roslyn Hotel on the lower level. Visit www.mfpproductions.com for tickets and details. Additionally, visit Gather Time’s website www.gathering-time.com for tickets and more information about future show dates.