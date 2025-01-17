North Shore middle schoolers Masquers present ‘Matilda Jr.’

North Shore School District seniors are being invited to see the Saturday matinee presentation of “Matilda JR” for free and be the district’s honorary guests on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in the high school theatre. To join, call the Fine and Performing Arts Department at (516) 277-7045 today to reserve your tickets! Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rebellion is nigh in “Matilda JR.,” a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence… and special powers! She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly lovable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules.

But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, “Matilda JR.” is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Please see the North Shore Middle School performances of “Matilda JR!” For Tickets and other information, visit www.nsmasquers.org or CUR8 – MS Musical Details