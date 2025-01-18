Why is mac and cheese the ultimate comfort food? Ask this BBQ restaurant

Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food, and Sempre Fame knows better than anyone.

Macaroni and cheese is more than a dish; it’s a universal symbol of nostalgia and indulgence, evoking the warmth of childhood and the satisfaction of a hearty meal.

From its creamy texture to its limitless adaptability, mac and cheese holds an unshakable spot in the pantheon of comfort foods. For John Cavallo, co-owner of Sempre Fame Barbeque Restaurant & Catering in Floral Park, it’s more than just a dish—it’s a crowd-pleaser that unites generations.

Cavallo has plenty to say about mac and cheese. “What is it that makes us love mac and cheese,” Cavallo mused. “I mean, from the littlest kid to the oldest adult, it’s like an all-age comforting dish.”

At Sempre Fame BBQ, mac and cheese is far from basic. While its foundation remains a blend of elbow pasta and cheese sauce, Cavallo and his team have elevated the classic dish with inventive twists.

“We keep our standard side-dish neutral,” Cavallo said, referring to a base recipe that’s straightforward and appeals to a wide audience. “It’s designed so people can enjoy it as-is or customize it to their tastes.” “But there’s so much you can do with macaroni and cheese. Add bacon, go spicy or mild, put smoked brisket over it. It becomes a whole compact meal into one.”

The smoked brisket mac and cheese has become a signature offering at Sempre Fame BBQ, featuring a smoky, tender topping layered with melted mozzarella. Cavallo describes it as “a big crowd-pleaser for all ages,” noting its popularity among the 18-to-30-year-old demographic who gravitate toward bold and satisfying comfort foods.

Mac and cheese also serves as the base for several of Sempre Fame’s other creations, such as the brisket mac and cheese wrap. This handheld dish, stuffed with mac and cheese, brisket and bacon, has gained traction not only as a catering favorite but also as a star of the restaurant’s regular menu. “It’s like mac and cheese on the go,” Cavallo explained. “Perfect for today’s foodie generation who love sharing their meals on Instagram.”

The enduring appeal of mac and cheese lies in its simplicity and versatility, according to Cavallo. “You could keep it basic or dress it up,” he said. “Once you have the base, there’s so much you can do with it.” As Sempre Fame customers have discovered, that base is built on high-quality ingredients and a lot of care. “At Sempre Fame, we cook with a lot of love,” Cavallo added. “That’s the difference. Moms tell me their kids won’t eat mac and cheese anywhere else. It’s flattering and humbling at the same time.”

Despite its simplicity, mac and cheese remains an investment. “Cheese isn’t cheap,” Cavallo noted. “A piece of cheese to melt into your sauce could cost $15, but it’s worth it. That’s why people notice the difference between homemade and what you get from a box.”

The numbers tell the story of its popularity at Sempre Fame BBQ. “We go through at least 50 to 60 pounds of noodles a week,” Cavallo revealed. The high demand spans all age groups, from children savoring a traditional plate to adults enjoying creative variations.

Cavallo believes the dish’s universal appeal stems from its ability to be both nostalgic and innovative. “Mac and cheese is comforting, adaptable and just plain good.”

Sempre Fame’s variations of mac and cheese extend beyond the smoked brisket wrap. Customers can opt for dishes like mac and cheese topped with French fries, popcorn chicken or barbecue sauce, served in a bowl for a one-of-a-kind comfort food experience. These adaptations, Cavallo explained, are designed to provide something special for everyone.

Traditionalists can enjoy the classic recipe, which Cavallo describes as “basic and nice.” The restaurant’s choice of elbow pasta ensures the cheese sauce adheres perfectly, but Cavallo encourages people to experiment at home. “Shells work well, too,” he said. “Anything that absorbs and holds the cheese sauce.”

For those inspired to replicate Sempre Fame’s beloved mac and cheese, Cavallo offers simple advice. “Boil your noodles, make your cheese sauce and bake it together.”

Ultimately, Cavallo sees mac and cheese as more than just a dish. It’s a symbol of comfort, creativity and community. “Whether it’s a kid eating it at home or a foodie sharing it online, mac and cheese has a way of bringing people together,” he said.

And at Sempre Fame BBQ, that’s precisely what it does. “If you want comfort food,” Cavallo concluded, “we pretty much cover all the bases here.”

