Salem Elementary launched its “One School, One Book” program with a school-wide assembly.

South Salem Elementary School principal Pia Ferrante spun the wheel and students guessed letters to reveal the title of their school-wide book “Billy Sure, Kid Entrepreneur.”

The initiative aims to encourage students, staff and families to read and discuss the same book in order to foster a sense of community and shared learning. This program aims to strengthen connections within the school and promote literacy through a collective reading experience.