Education
Port Washington

South Salem Elementary launches ‘One School, One Book’ program

South Salem Elementary students guess the letters for their new book as part of the 'One School, One Book' program
Port Washington Union Free School District
Salem Elementary launched its “One School, One Book” program with a school-wide assembly.
South Salem Elementary School principal Pia Ferrante spun the wheel and students guessed letters to reveal the title of their school-wide book “Billy Sure, Kid Entrepreneur.”
The initiative aims to encourage students, staff and families to read and discuss the same book in order to foster a sense of community and shared learning. This program aims to strengthen connections within the school and promote literacy through a collective reading experience.

