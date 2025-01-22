Oyster Bay school district looks ahead at budgeting

Oyster Bay-East Norwich school officials said at the Jan. 1 Board of Education the district aims to remain consistent with the 2023-2024 school budget and within the allowable tax levy cap.

“We work very hard to make sure that the students get what they need and [that] the community has a tax levy that is not overwhelming,” said Superintendent Francesco Ianni.

Last year, the district approved a $65.6 million budget, with a 2.4% increase in the tax levy.

Ianni said the school board looks ahead to future budgets to ensure consistency.

“We have been successful every year in projecting and planning, not just year-to-year,” he said.

Deputy Superintendent Maureen Raynor said the school board’s annual budget aims to improve student learning, maintain steady financial operations, and promote community pride.

“This year, our mission is to advance the Oyster Bay-East Norwich [district] as a model of excellence and innovation,” she said.

Raynor said with the 2023-2024 budget, the district began a full-day state-funded universal pre-kindergarten program and expanded elementary programs, such as robotics and coding units. At the high school level, Raynor said the district improved its AP Honor Roll designation, awarded to districts with outstanding Advanced Placement programs, and raised in the Niche rankings from 126 to 42.

Raynor said the district is currently in strong financial conditions, as witnessed by positive audit reports and a high rating in the Moody’s credit rating system.

The current year’s budget is over $65.6 million, a 1.85% increase from the previous year. The current year’s tax levy was about $58 million, an approximate 2.4% increase from the previous year. This increase was within the allowable tax levy cap, Raynor said.

Looking towards next year’s budget, Raynor said the board aims to remain within the allowable tax levy.

Raynor said the state aid projections were released earlier that day, and that the district “unpacking those numbers and seeing what that really means for our district.”

Board President Laurie Kowalsky asked Raynor how much state aid the district should expect.

“As of right now, the governor has promised that foundation aid for all districts will receive a minimum of 2%, which is exactly what I believe we’re going to end up,” Raynor said.

Last year, over 4% of the district’s budget came from state aid, which was approximately $2.9 million.

A more detailed overview of the budget will be presented at the Feb. 25 board meeting. The budget hearing will be on May 6, and the Oyster Bay-East Norwich community will vote on the budget on May 20.