Town to host Lunar New Year celebration

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and the Town Board will host a Lunar New Year Celebration to welcome the Year of the Snake. The event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m. at the “Yes We Can” Community Center, 141 Garden Street, in Westbury. It is free and open to all.

“One of our Town’s great strengths is our diversity,” explained DeSena. “A key to that strength is a thriving Asian community that shares its rich cultural heritage, so I invite all our neighbors to come down and experience this beautiful celebration.”

Festivities will include several performances. Violinist Linda Li from the Manhasset Association of Chinese Americans will perform “Celebrating Lunar New Year—Selling Dumplings.”

Manhasset residents will perform a traditional Chinese dance entitled “The Floating Light.” Additional highlights include the New Hyde Park Seniors and Great Neck Social Center dance team “Rainbow Art Group” performing traditional Chinese Dances. The Chinese Center of Long Island will also host a Chinese zither performance.

There will also be special Lunar New Year giveaways from multiple organizations, including the Chinese Center of Long Island, Chinese American Association of North Hempstead, the Greater Port Washington Chinese American Association, and the Chinese American Association of East Williston.

Town Council Member Christine Liu added, “Lunar New Year is a celebration of traditions as well as new beginnings. It’s a special time for family gatherings and a chance to share our hope and joy with friends and neighbors too. In Chinese we wish you, ‘Gong Xi Fa Cai’ which means we wish you great happiness and prosperity.”

This year’s community partners include the Manhasset Association of Chinese Americans, the Chinese Center on Long Island, the Chinese American Association of North Hempstead, the Greater Roslyn Association for Chinese Americans, the Northshore Asian Civic Association, the Little Swan Dance Art Center, the New Hyde Park Chinese Association, the Sunny Chinese Center, the Greater Port Washington Chinese American Association, and the Chinese American Association of East Williston. The New Hyde Park Senior Center and Great Neck Social Center will also join the Town celebrations for the Year of the Snake!