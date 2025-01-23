Quantcast
Education
New Hyde Park

Floral Park-Bellerose’s John Lewis Childs School 5th graders research famous explorers

JLCS-Explorers-1

As part of their recent social studies unit, John Lewis Childs School fifth graders researched and completed projects on European explorers.

The students were each assigned an explorer – including Ferdinand Magellan, Jacques Cartier, Marco Pollo, Christopher Columbus and Amerigo Vespucci, among others – and worked with a partner to research important events and information, such as how and why they set off on their exploration.

The pairs shared the information they learned by creating a book on the Book Creator app. They also created an artifact that represented their explorer, such as a map, ship or compass.

On Jan. 17, the two fifth grade classes hosted a gallery, inviting their peers to view their projects and ask questions. Students were encouraged to dress up as their explorer, as well.

 

