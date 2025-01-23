Floral Park-Bellerose’s John Lewis Childs School 5th graders research famous explorers

As part of their recent social studies unit, John Lewis Childs School fifth graders researched and completed projects on European explorers.

The students were each assigned an explorer – including Ferdinand Magellan, Jacques Cartier, Marco Pollo, Christopher Columbus and Amerigo Vespucci, among others – and worked with a partner to research important events and information, such as how and why they set off on their exploration.

The pairs shared the information they learned by creating a book on the Book Creator app. They also created an artifact that represented their explorer, such as a map, ship or compass.

On Jan. 17, the two fifth grade classes hosted a gallery, inviting their peers to view their projects and ask questions. Students were encouraged to dress up as their explorer, as well.