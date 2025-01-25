Great Neck Library offering computer coding education

This image provided by the Federal Communications Commission shows a portion of a blank, sample broadband consumer label. Much like nutritional labels on food products, “broadband labels” for internet packages will soon tell you just what is going into the pricing of your service, thanks to new rules adopted by the Federal Communications Commission this week. (FCC via AP)

The Great Neck Library has launched Fiero Code, an e-learning platform designed to teach coding skills like creating video games, websites, apps, and animations. Accessible online or in-person, Fiero Code offers a gamified, self-paced curriculum for all ages, from kids to adults.

Users can learn programming languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, SQL, and Scratch. The platform features gamification elements, including rewards, levels, and customizable robot avatars. Learners embark on a narrative-driven journey to help save Planet Fiero, making coding both fun and educational.

As digital literacy becomes essential, Fiero Code equips patrons with valuable skills for the future. Beyond coding basics, it covers projects involving tools like Makey Makey, Raspberry Pi, Ozobot, and Sphero, catering to diverse interests.

The library will complement the platform with in-person events, including code clubs, boot camps, and code nights, fostering a community of learners and innovators. Participants can also engage in coding competitions, offering a dynamic way to apply and test their skills.

Fiero Code is available through the library’s website at greatnecklibrary.org with a library card. For more information, contact the library at (516) 466-8055. Take your first step into the world of coding and discover the possibilities.