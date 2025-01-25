Charles Campagne first graders explore the properties of matter with hands-on fun

Students learned that when squeezed, oobleck feels like a solid, forming a ball in your hand.

First-grade students at Charles Campagne Elementary School in the Bethpage School District participated in a science program on Jan. 17, titled “Primary Properties of Matter,” presented by Nassau BOCES. The program introduced students to different types of matter and their properties.

The session began with sensory activities, where students identified objects hidden inside boxes by touch and used their hearing to identify different types of matter based on sound. These activities were designed to help students explore the properties of matter through their senses.

A key part of the program involved an experiment with oobleck, a non-Newtonian fluid made from cornstarch and water. Students learned that oobleck behaves differently depending on the pressure applied. When squeezed, it feels solid, but when the pressure is released, it flows like a liquid.

Students also learned that the term “oobleck” comes from Dr. Seuss’s 1949 book “Bartholomew and the Oobleck,” in which a green substance falls from the sky.

The program was part of Nassau BOCES’ ongoing efforts to support science education in local schools.