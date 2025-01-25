Safe Center Long Island scales back, lays off employees

The Safe Center gives children a safe haven to talk to law enforcement and child protective services. (Photo courtesy of The Safe Center)

A Bethpage-based nonprofit organization that helps those impacted by domestic violence, rape, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking will be transferring over some of its core services to its New York City partner and let go of roughly 30 employees.

The Safe Center of Long Island will continue to provide people with a 24/7 hotline after transferring some of its core services to its New York City partner, Safe Horizon.

Center officials said the financially troubled agency would then consider how it can move forward.

According to its website, the center had previously offered counseling, advocacy and legal services, housing and employment services, and child advocacy services. The organization also provided education and training

The center notified its employees throughout the week of Jan. 13 that there would be layoffs. The organization also said it would help former workers find new jobs.

The center stated that the recent changes were made due to financial concerns and a lack of government funding. In 2023, more than 85% of the organization’s funding came from government grants.

The organization was formed when two long-standing Long Island agencies – The Nassau County Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Coalition Against Child Abuse & Neglect – merged in 2014 after having served abuse victims since the 1970s.

According to the center’s 2023 annual report, it helped 5,122 clients and provided over 48,000 services throughout the year.

The Safe Center’s 24/7 hotline can be reached at (516) 542-0404.