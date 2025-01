Students developed new skills as they studied forces, motion and interactions as they built a Class One Lever

Daly Elementary students in Mrs. Kreiss’ third grade class are studying forces, motion and interactions through the Project Lead the Way program. As part of the program, students worked as a team using a variety of skills to build a Class One Lever.

After building the lever, students discussed the project through brief learning circles. In these groups, students shared challenges they faces, provided advice on how they worked on it and showed off their latest build.