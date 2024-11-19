The Engeman delivers pure imagination with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Engeman Theatre’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a delight for the whole family. The performance includes including Steven Bidwell (Ensemble), Caroline Eby (Ensemble), Zoe Gillis (Ensemble), Howard Pinhasik (Grandpa Joe), Matthew Eby (Charlie Bucket), and Sarah Colt (Mrs. Bucket).

The mysterious gates open, immersing us in a most delicious treat when Charlie and the Chocolate Factory comes to The Engeman Theatre in Northport.

Roald Dahl’s fantasy novel written in 1961 tells the story of kind-hearted and honest Charlie Bucket who lives in poverty yet dreams big. Among the important messages that Dahl relays to people of all ages is to chase your dreams no matter your station in life, delight in what may be possible and concern for others should be paramount above all else.

Dahl’s beloved novel was adapted into the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder with screenplay by Roald Dahl and musical numbers written by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. The stage musical with book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman premiered at London’s West End in 2013 before opening on Broadway at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre in 2017. Since then, the musical has enjoyed U.S. tours.

Charlie lives an impoverished life stuffed into a tiny home with his mother and two sets of bedridden grandparents but dreams of inventing his own chocolate, as well as one day meeting his idol, Willy Wonka, a mysterious chocolatier who owns a fantastical candy factory. One day, a contest is announced that five “Golden Tickets” were placed in Wonka Bars and whoever finds the tickets will win a private tour into the otherwise secluded Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

Since rumors and legends have been swirling about Wonka and his chocolate factory for years, the prospect of entering these grounds sets a whirlwind of speculation flying around the world. A purchasing frenzy of Wonka Bars ensues for one of the coveted golden tickets that will allow entry beyond those giant gates.

The first four golden tickets are scooped up by less-than-deserving children. There is the gluttonous Bavarian Augustus Gloop, the spoiled Russian Veruca Salt, the California Queen of Pop gum-chewer Violet Beauregarde and the Iowa-obsessed video game little toughie Mike TeeVee.

For his birthday, Charlie’s mom gifts him a Wonka Bar with the little money she can spare, but there is no golden ticket. Charlie accepts his fate, but luck steps in when Charlie finds a one-dollar bill on the ground and purchases one more chocolate bar. To his complete dismay, the gleaming golden ticket peaks out from under the wrapper. Charlie is the fifth and final winner!

One major stipulation is that each child winner must be accompanied by an adult to the chocolate factory. Since mom is always working and can’t go, Grandpa Joe pulls himself out of bed. His wobbly legs get miraculously strong enough to chaperone his grandson, and they are off.

The eagerly anticipated day arrives when all the children and their parents gather at the giant gates. They are met by the illusive Willy Wonka, who admits them into the factory and instructs the children on how to behave. These spoiled children are not used to following directions and when the four, excluding Charlie, don’t listen, they are met with terrifying fates.

Director Drew Humprey gives us a delectable Charlie and the Chocolate Factory packed with action from start to finish and a spectacularly synchronized ensemble. Musical direction by Alec Bart helps create the overall enchantment of this show and keeps the action tight.

Matthew Eby as Charlie Bucket reaches out to the audience with soulful eyes that make us cheer for him to rise above poverty to attain his dreams. Eby is vocally strong on songs like “Willy Wonka! Willy Wonka!” and “A Letter from Charlie Bucket” and poised through his many dance numbers. Mrs. Bucket, played with such compassion by Sarah Colt, sends chills with her lush soprano through songs like “If Your Father Were Here.” Howard Pinhasik’s Grandpa Joe is such a loveable and fun character.

Cooper Grodin’s Willy Wonka plays the eccentric with a glint in his eye and mischievous ways that entrance. Grodin opens the show belting out the iconic “The Candy Man” and holds us in the palm of his hand throughout. When Grodin and Eby team up on “Pure Imagination,” we are mesmerized.

The four children and their parents are as wretched as the script calls for, and we are delighted. They appear comfortable with each other onstage, with scenes that are lively and amusing. Augustus Gloop (Oliver Cirelli) and his mom, Mrs. Gloop (Caitlin Burke) are hysterical prancing through a Bavarian folk dance as they sing, “More of Him to Love” with strings of knockwurst coming out of all parts of Augustus’ costume.

London DelVecchio’s Veruca Salt is a showstopping twirling ballerina in a pink tutu and crown. When she shouts commands to her cowering, doting father, Mr. Salt (James Channing), we can’t help but cringe and at the same time roar with laughter.

Gum-chewing and strutting Violet Beauregarde (Briahna Gribben) strikes a pose dressed in disco sparkles while her dad, Mr. Beauregarde (Rickens Anantua), in complimentary flashy disco sparkles acts as her announcer making an excessive flourish about everything she does.

Luca Silva as Mike Teavee is the little toughie we love to hate with a mother, Mrs. Teavee (Molly Samson), who has a few of her own secrets neatly tucked away in a bottle.

Of special note are the two animated television anchors, Jerry (Noah Ruebeck) and Cherry (Madeline Benoit), who announce each golden ticket winner with gusto.

Mandy Modic’s choreography dazzles, especially in the over-the-top Oompa-Loompas numbers. Costume Design by Dustin Cross brings the characters to life, and his choices, especially on the Oompa-Loompas, are so clever.

Kyle Dixon has once again crafted a brilliant set. From the town’s peaked snowcapped roofs to those giant Wonka gates to silver curtains that open to reveal the inner workings of the factory replete with bubbles filling the stage, the visuals are extraordinary. Lighting design by John Burkland creates moods, especially with strobes and neon lights.

When you attend an Engeman show, you can rest assured that care will be taken in every detail, so come get your “golden” ticket for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a delicious romp with the entire family.

Special note: The child actors are double cast, and this review was done when the “green” cast was performing.

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main Street, Northport. engemantheater.com 631-261-2900