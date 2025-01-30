Massapequa unveils new district-wide app, updates website

Members of the Massapequa Union Free School District now have access to new technology to access district-wide information.

Massapequa unveiled a new app that can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play Store on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The “Massapequa School District” app provides district, school and community communications, as well as spotlights, news, events, calendars and lunch menus, according to the district. The app will go along with Massapequa’s new website, which will keep the same domain, www.msd.k12.ny.us.

“We are excited to launch our new website, a project shaped by the valuable feedback of our students, families, faculty staff and community members,” Massapequa Superintendent William Brennan said. “Our new website, along with its companion app, is designed to enhance communication, accessibility and engagement for all Massapequa stakeholders.”

The district initially made an announcement in May 2024 that they would be losing their website after the 2024-25 school year. The district invited community members to give their input on what software would work best for communication purposes. The group then met twice in June 2024, discussing two options, ParentSquare and Apptegy, to help build a district-wide app. The production of the app was then announced later that month.

The district continued to provide updates on the progress of the app before announcing its launch date in mid-January. The district also provided information on the newly revamped website, which features an updated site menu to go along with its previous uses.

The app is expected to expand its functions in the spring of this year. The district said it will begin testing out “rooms” in February and March which will allow for parent and teacher communication.

“The app aims to keep the school district connected with parents and the community,” Assistant to the Superintendent for Technology and General Administration Bryan Piotrowski said.