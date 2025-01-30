Four Plainview-Old Bethpage students receive All-Long Island honor

Four student-athletes from Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School have been honored by Newsday as members of the All-Long Island teams in their respective sports. This recognition highlights their athletic abilities, ranking them among the best in the region during the fall season.

Dylan Katz was named to the Girls’ Volleyball All-Long Island First Team. Throughout the regular season, Dylan recorded 230 assists, 101 digs, 97 kills, and 56 aces, contributing to her team’s success as Nassau AAA Champions.

Matthew Fitzgerald earned a spot on the Boys’ Volleyball All-Long Island First Team. A key player in the Hawks’ offense, Matthew tallied 288 kills, 17 assists, 23 blocks, 166 digs, and 19 aces during the season.

Josh Grossfeld was selected for the Boys’ Volleyball All-Long Island Second Team. As team captain, Josh showcased outstanding leadership and skill, finishing the season with 120 kills, 321 assists, 14 blocks, 140 digs, and 16 aces.

Chris Simonian was named to the Boys’ Soccer All-Long Island Second Team. Playing as a midfielder, Chris helped lead the Hawks to their third consecutive Nassau County Boys Soccer Class AAA County Finals. This season, he contributed two goals and two assists, while also helping his team lead the county in total goals scored.