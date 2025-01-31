Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club receives additions to board of directors

Linda Cirigliano and Samantha Lordi have joined the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors.

Cirigliano, founder of LC Three, a construction owner’s representation firm, has been involved with the Club for several years. She serves on the Scholarship Committee and volunteers her time to teach teen club members Greek before their service trip this past April.

“I am honored to join Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club as a board member. The club’s mission to inspire and enable young people to realize their potential as productive and responsible leaders deeply resonates with me,” she said in a press release.

Lordi, a Locust Valley resident and licensed real estate salesperson with Compass, has been involved with the Club for several years. She most recently served on the golf committee and volunteered with her husband, Chris, a club alum, to run the club’s popular youth golf program.

“As an active parent and professional in the community, I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Grenville

Baker Boys & Girls Club. With my children growing alongside the Club, I look forward to contributing to its mission of inspiring young people to reach their potential in a safe, opportunity-filled environment,” she said.

“We are excited to welcome such accomplished individuals onto our board of directors, and we look forward to their contributions to helping us further our mission,” said Executive Director Melissa Rhodes.