Students at Cherry Lane School in the Carle Place School District welcomed the Year of the Snake with a parade. In honor of the Lunar New Year, students created paper dragons, lanterns and crowns to be worn and carried throughout the march around the building. Older students lined the halls to cheer for the younger students as the parade passed by and teachers assisted guided students throughout the walk by playing musical instruments.
Cherry Lane students celebrate Lunar New Year
Photos courtesy of the Carle Place School District