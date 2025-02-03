New Japanese Restaurant opens on Long Island

The highly anticipated Japanese restaurant Okaru opened in Roslyn last week.

Okaru, which blends traditional and modern Japanese cuisine, is located at 1401 Old Northern Blvd.

“Okaru infuses both a raw and refined design sensibility with Japandi style, blending the sleek modern aesthetic of Scandinavian style with the function and elegance of Japanese,” according to the Okaru website.

Owner Marc Spitzer has been the executive chef of BondST, one of the most popular and beloved Japanese restaurants in New York City, for over two decades. With locations in NoHo and Hudson Yards, Spitzer was in charge of creating and maintaining all aspects of the menus, pastry, daily specials and cocktails.

Spitzer partnered with Noam Shemel, principal of Kano Real Estate Investors, to create this two-story, 110-seat space, in what was a historic building dating back to 1890.

“I wanted to open something closer to home and while there are some amazing restaurants out here on Long island, I saw the need for a place in the style of restaurants of what I have been involved in my professional cuisine,” said Spitzer. “Roslyn was the perfect place.”

Designed by Carlita Alexander, Okaru blends the sleek modern aesthetic of Scandinavian style with the function and elegance of Japanese style, featuring multiple dining areas including a chef’s table, omakase and sushi bar, private dining rooms, and an outdoor patio.

The menu features both traditional and modern Japanese-inspired dishes with an “ingredient-driven cocktail program” that will include drinks like the Shiitake Martini, made with vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, chocolate bitters and miso-shiitake dust.

Appetizers include both cold and hot options such as big eye tuna tarts, wagyu beef tartare, sake braised short ribs, and Japanese A5 wagyu beef hot stone. Soups and salads will include kakiage udon, crispy duck confit, and Japanese mushrooms.

Okaru is focusing on more Long Island fish in comparison to BondST. Spitzer also explained that while the base menu remains the same, there will be special menus that will incorporate seasonal exclusives.

“The plan as time goes on is to incorporate as many items that we can get from around the area and hope to have a greenhouse on the roof as well when the weather gets nice… many dishes have been adapted to be gluten free and easily altered without killing the integrity of the dish,” said Spitzer.

Entrées include miso Chilean sea bass, seafood toban yaki and red miso lamb chops, along with additional offerings. The menu will also feature sushi rolls and crispy rice. Dessert options will be available.

The beverage program features an expansive selection of Japanese whiskey and sake, including bottles exclusively made for Okaru. A curated wine and beer list will also be available.

General manager Daniel Eng, who oversees the beverage program, previously worked at the Michelin-starred restaurant Crown Shy, the Japanese fine dining restaurant Wano, and the Lower East Side modern Japanese izakaya Kin Gin.

Spitzer is remaining at BondST, but will focus his time at Okaru.

“We want people to feel like they are in the city to a degree but not at the same time…it’s important to me at this point in my career that I’m able to just see people smiling and enjoying themselves. That’s what gives us our fuel,” said Spitzer.

Okaru is serving dinner Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 5 p.m.