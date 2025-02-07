Sewanhaka’s New Hyde Park Memorial Model UN succeeds at Yale conference

New Hyde Park Memorial High School’s Model United Nations team continued to demonstrate excellence in global diplomacy and leadership, as they achieved remarkable success at the prestigious Yale University Model United Nations Conference from Jan. 23 to 25.

New Hyde Park Memorial students competed against other Model UN teams from across the nation and were challenged to engage in thoughtful debates, draft resolutions and navigate complex international topics. The team earned a total of 16 individual awards and the highly coveted Outstanding Large Delegation Award, which underscores the collective effort and collaboration of the entire time.

According to Model UN adviser Jonathan Novak, this is the sixth time in the past seven conferences that NHP’s Model UN team has achieved this award and it’s their second delegation award for this year.

A special congratulations to the following delegates who received awards for excellence in their committee:

BEST DELEGATE

Nikita Bansal

Liam Canvanagh

Dominic Cyril

Darsh Mirchandani

Nyelle Sarreal

Alexander Tomalski

OUTSTANDING DELEGATE

Gianna Bonetti

Shohom Chakraborty

Ariana Muhammad

Tanisha Patel

HONORABLE DELEGATE

Deborah Aderibigbe

Obed Glanson

Serina John

Julia Kim

Zahra Mazkur

Marco Valle