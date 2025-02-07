Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Community Events
New Hyde Park

Sewanhaka’s New Hyde Park Memorial Model UN succeeds at Yale conference

Long Island Press Staff Posted on
New Hyde Park Memorial’s Model United Nations team.
New Hyde Park Memorial’s Model United Nations team.
Photo courtesy of the Sewanhaka Central High School District

New Hyde Park Memorial High School’s Model United Nations team continued to demonstrate excellence in global diplomacy and leadership, as they achieved remarkable success at the prestigious Yale University Model United Nations Conference from Jan. 23 to 25.

New Hyde Park Memorial students competed against other Model UN teams from across the nation and were challenged to engage in thoughtful debates, draft resolutions and navigate complex international topics. The team earned a total of 16 individual awards and the highly coveted Outstanding Large Delegation Award, which underscores the collective effort and collaboration of the entire time.

According to Model UN adviser Jonathan Novak, this is the sixth time in the past seven conferences that NHP’s Model UN team has achieved this award and it’s their second delegation award for this year.

A special congratulations to the following delegates who received awards for excellence in their committee:

BEST DELEGATE
Nikita Bansal
Liam Canvanagh
Dominic Cyril
Darsh Mirchandani
Nyelle Sarreal
Alexander Tomalski

OUTSTANDING DELEGATE
Gianna Bonetti
Shohom Chakraborty

Ariana Muhammad
Tanisha Patel

HONORABLE DELEGATE
Deborah Aderibigbe
Obed Glanson
Serina John
Julia Kim
Zahra Mazkur
Marco Valle

About the Author

More New Hyde Park News

More from our Sister Sites