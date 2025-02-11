A federal funding glitch threatened the Manhasset-Great Neck EOC’s Head Start program, but assistance from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi ensured the funds were delivered

President Trump’s federal funding freeze on Jan. 29 sent many local organizations into a tailspin as they scrambled to figure out how to supplement the funds. While a lawsuit paused the freeze temporarily, the Manhasset and Great Neck Head Start program found themselves without federal funds due to a glitch.

Although funds were eventually restored, the delay threatened to shutter the Manhasset and Great Neck program.

The White House moved quickly to clarify that Head Start was exempt from the freeze, but some programs across the country have not been able to access the critical funds.

The Manhasset-Great Neck Economic Opportunity Council was facing the potential reality of having to close down on Feb. 10 after a glitch in the federal payment management system prevented them from receiving Head Start funds amid confusion over the White House order. This affected all 52 Head Start programs nationwide, preventing them from retrieving their federal grant funds.

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D–Glen Cove) stepped in, preventing the program from being shut down in Manhasset and Great Neck.

“It was unacceptable to me, and I was determined to hound the administration for answers until they unlocked the funds Congress voted to support in an overwhelmingly bipartisan fashion,” Suozzi said. “I am all for government efficiency, but I will not stand by while vulnerable children and families suffer due to bureaucratic failures.”

The Head Start program is a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program that provides early childhood education and family services. This program specifically serves low-income children and families.

The Manhasset-Great Neck Economic Opportunity Council runs the Head Start program locally. The organization was established in 1966 with the purpose of aiding children and families at risk.

On Feb. 6, five days after they were supposed to receive their funds, Head Start Executive Director Stephanie Chenault reached out to Suozzi for help.

Suozzi is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees the federal government’s social services programs and subsequent funding.

He said he contacted the Administration for Children and Families, which oversees the program, to get this resolved.

The next day the status of these funds went from “pending review” to “request in progress” by Feb. 10, the following Monday,

“Congressman Suozzi spoke to everyone and anybody on our behalf to get this resolved, and we are so grateful,” Head Start Executive Director Stephanie Chenault said.

Suozzi criticized the federal government’s newest Department of Government Efficiency, otherwise known as DOGE, which aims at reducing federal regulations and spending. It is led by billionaire Elon Musk.

The congressman said the decision should be made through legislative processes.

“We should all be looking for efficiencies,” Suozzi said. “But we should be using Congress as the vehicle to do that. We have the Constitution and processes, and Congress is responsible for this… So, listen, Elon Musk and DOGE. Follow the Constitution—give us a list of the cuts you think make sense. Bring it before Congress. The Republicans control the House and the Senate, and when it makes sense, I will join them.”