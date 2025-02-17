Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in Roslyn provides sweet treat even on a cold day

Since its opening in November, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in Roslyn has drawn a steady stream of customers despite the frigid winter. While the temperature outside might not seem much higher than their freezers, the bright lights radiate off the yellow walls, making it feel like summer every day at Van Leeuwen.

The ice cream shop is the Brooklyn-based company’s second location to open on Long Island, following an opening at the Roosevelt Field Mall last summer. The team at Van Leeuwen has been opening more locations outside of city centers and their ice cream tubs can be found at grocery stores like Whole Foods, Target, and Stop & Shop.

Along with classic flavors like vanilla bean and mint chip, Van Leeuwen features seasonal selections. This winter visitors can order dulce de leche caramel truffle, peppermint stick, and and strawberry matcha latte for a limited time.

Customer favorites also include marionberry cheesecake honeycomb, cookies & cream, and Earl Grey tea. Van Leeuwen also offers a variety of vegan flavors like peanut butter brownie honeycomb and strawberry shortcake.

Welcoming visitors at the front door is a lit-up sign proclaiming the company’s motto, “A life without anything good is bad.” The wall beside the register also features a colorful mural by NYC-based artist Jon Burgerman where spray-painted ice cream scoops express different emotions.

Ice cream prices range from $7.45 for a one-flavor cup, to $8.95 for two flavors, and $10.45 for three. A larger 14-oz to-go cup costs $11.15 and milkshakes are $10.95.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in Roslyn is open from noon to 10:30 pm Sunday through Thursday, and from noon to 11:30 pm Friday through Sunday.