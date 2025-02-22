All Things Real Estate: Feng Shui and its impact on real estate

For many years, segments of the real estate purchasing population around Long Island and throughout the U.S.A. have used the 5,000-plus year-old Asian custom called Feng Shui.

The words Feng (wind) and Shui (water) are two important facets of human survival, and most real estate brokers, agents, and homeowners do not understand or know the custom of preparing their homes for sale for that specific audience.

But it is a serious and well-adapted custom that many buyers or financially supporting relatives use when searching, examining, and inspecting a home or even commercial property for sale.

This column will not delve into every aspect because many books have been written about it, and there would not be enough space to explain everything in this column.

That being said, I will go into some of the basics since I am a certified international property specialist), a graduate of the Realtor Institute, what I call my master’s degree in real estate), and green-certified by the National Association of Realtors. I have studied and learned much of what is crucial for those who practice Feng Shui and a multitude of other international customs.

By the end of 2024, the Chinese were the second largest segment (11%) plus Mexicans of the international buyers of residential real estate in the U.S., behind Canadians. International home buying activity compiled by the National Association of Realtors, 1.2 million Realtors (now 1.55 million strong), saw the Chinese buy $28.6 billion in residential properties in 2015, decreasing in 2024 to $7.5 billion, most likely due to much higher interest rates.

Obviously, one must be well-versed and practiced to be adept at Feng Shui. Having this information makes a direct, monumental, and impactful connection to the Asian audience.

They are still purchasing with a voracious appetite for primary residences and commercial properties in Long Island, Queens, the five boroughs of NYC, and many other areas around the U.S.

To tap into that audiuence one should be aware that the Asian Real Estate Association of American (AREAA), did a study and conculed that Feng Shui is the second most important consideration, only behind schools and neighborhood safety for their community.

Eighty-six% state that the crucial practice would play a critical role in home purchasing decisions, and 79% would be willing to invest in a home that incorporated Feng Shui principles.

Moreover, respondents were willing to pay 16%+ more for a home that complied with the philosophy and 90% of these Chinese buyers felt the resale value would be increased by implementing these practices. According to N.A.R., 36% of Chinese purchasers would not work with brokers or agents who were not knowledgeable in Feng Shui.

In 2015, I enrolled in a course that spanned five days. for me, it was the most enlightening subject matter I had ever undertaken in the 33 years of being involved in real estate, as well as having the most instructor/mentor to convey the valuable information.

My instructor was Mr. David Lauster, who became the top banana branch chief for our U.S. State Department. He was in charge of all the purchases, leases, sales, and construction of all the U.S. embassies in 100 countries around the globe, which he managed with his staff at the State Department.

Our U.S. government currently owns thousands of properties worldwide. As of 2024, it has 271 diplomatic posts around the globe.

I made a video of a segment of one of our classes of his first encounter with a very serious Chinese couple in 2005 in Orlando, Florida, who were looking to purchase a home.

It is an extremely hilarious and profound video due to his content and his lack of knowledge of Feng Shui. To learn more about Feng Shui, go to this link: bit.ly/4k7zfHf

Come back next week for part 2 and the link to my video from our class in 2015, that you will never forget!

Philip A. Raices is the owner/Broker of Turn Key Real Estate at 3 Grace Ave., Suite 180 in Great Neck.

For a free 15-minute consultation, value analysis of your home, or to answer any of your questions or concerns, he can be reached by cell: (516) 647-4289 or by email: Phil@TurnKeyRealEstate.Com. You can search properties here and abroad at your leisure and convenience at: https://WWW.Li-RealEstate.Com

Sponsored Content