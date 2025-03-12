Westbury universal pre–K expanded to serve more students

Westbury is expanding its universal pre-kindergarten program to serve more young students.

For the first time, the Westbury School District will offer full-day and half-day pre-K programs.

Registration, which closes on March 28, is now open for the district’s anticipated offering of 108 half-day seats and 115 full-day seats. Half-day programs are offered in both morning and afternoon sessions.

Robin Barnett, assistant superintendent for elementary curriculum and instruction, said at a meeting on Tuesday, March 11 that the district expects to be able to serve all eligible four-year-olds through the program but cannot guarantee placement. Acceptance will be determined by a random lottery and placement will be announced around May 9.

Superintendent Tahira A. DuPree Chase said she was enthusiastic about the district’s expanded pre-K offerings, emphasizing how important it is to have a strong early childhood program to prepare students for kindergarten and first grade.

“We believe this will be a program of promise in our school district,” Chase said. “I can’t wait to see this in action and see its full implementation.”

To register for the lottery, families can pick up a registration packet at any of Westbury’s school buildings or the Central Registration Office. Packets can also be found online on the universal pre-K section of the district’s enrollment page, Barnett said.

After filling out the packet, families will need to schedule an appointment with Central Registration by calling the office at 516-874-1658.

Barnett said members of the district’s enrollment team will help families finish the packet during these appointments if they have any confusion, then enter students into the lottery based on their preference of full or half-day programming.

Half-day and full-day programs will be provided to all accepted students at no cost. Free transportation to and from classes will also be provided.

All pre-K programs are entirely state funded, which Barnett said determines the number of seats the district is able to offer.

The district is still determining whether or not programs will be held at a district building or at an offsite location elsewhere in Westbury. Both Barnett and Chase emphasized the rigorous assessment process outside locations undergo when they submit a proposal.

The location of the programs will be announced no later than the district’s July school board meeting, Barnett said.

The Westbury Board of Education will convene again at Westbury High School at 7:30 p.m. on March 18, where the district will publicly review its proposed budget and vote on a list of over a dozen resolutions. Proposed resolutions include the approval of tenure for teaching assistants, appointment of other staff and coaches, and entering into a class action lawsuit regarding insulin price fixing.