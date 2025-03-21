These 18 adoptable furry friends have lots of love to give

This week, we have adorable puppies, lovable dogs, playful kittens, and cuddly cats — all ready to find their forever homes! Could one of them be your perfect match?

Can’t adopt but still want to help? You can make a difference by attending a local event, supporting fundraisers, or even participating in the Girl Scout contest below. Every little bit helps animals in need!

Upcoming Events and Contests

Head down to Animal Lovers Night at Barrier Brewing Co. (3001 New St., Oceanside) on March 21st from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.! Enjoy delicious food from Secret Vegan Kitchen and Well Charged NYC, plus raffles, giveaways, and more — all to benefit Humane LI.

Local Girl Scout Troop 3249 asks, “Have a pet? Have a plan!” Help our community stay safe and get the chance to win a prize. Submit your best disaster preparedness plan (including escape/evacuation route, contents of a to-go-kit, etc.) Entries are due April 30th and can be submitted via email to pobtroop3249@gmail.com. Prizes for top three submissions!

Available for adoption through Private Rescue

Cleo’s world was turned upside down when her beloved owner passed away. Now, this sweet and affectionate girl is searching for a new home filled with love — just like the one she lost.

The moment Cleo sees you, she’ll come running for attention, purring with delight as she soaks up every bit of affection. She was raised alongside her sister and is comfortable with other cats. Cleo recently had a full medical checkup, is spayed, and is up to date on all her shots. She is a bit overweight and has a very slight heart murmur, but both are easily manageable.

If you’re looking for a purr-fect companion, please consider giving Cleo the home she deserves. Please email bezzie6@gmail.com for more information.

Available for adoption at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter

*Special Request* There’s no wonder this pup is named Brad Pitt — look how handsome he is! This sweet and petite one-year-old terrier mix arrived at the shelter with six other dogs. Though initially shy, he is a curious and playful pup who is slowly learning to trust. With a little patience — and some tasty treats — he warms up quickly and becomes quite affectionate.

While he’s still adjusting to being handled, Brad Pitt has made great progress. He’s working on his leash manners, as he tends to pull on walks, and he’s just starting to show interest in toys — especially bouncing balls! He’s more focused on the sights and sounds around him, but with time, he may learn to enjoy playtime even more.

Brad Pitt is timid around strangers but opens up once he feels safe. Because of his shy nature, he would do best adopted by a home with older children (12+) and a family willing to provide patience, training, and socialization to help him thrive. In the right environment, Brad Pitt has the potential to become a loving and loyal companion.

Interested in learning more? Contact the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter Placement Team at Adoption@hempsteadny.gov.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

*Double Adoption* Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week, Tomi and Sprinkles! These exquisite, all-black, domestic short-haired sisters are approximately three years old. They came from a loving home until their owner’s circumstances changed, and she could no longer care for her two precious girls. Despite facing this hardship, Tomi and Sprinkles remain incredibly sweet, affectionate, and full of love to share. Tomi and Sprinkles are sisters who have never been separated and would do best if adopted together. They are healthy and would thrive in a quiet home with older children and possibly calm pets.

This feline pair will captivate everyone with their bewitching beauty and warm the heart with endearing charm. Their love for one another is evident, especially when you find them snuggling together in a cozy spot after a long day of play. They enjoy sharing their warmhearted nature with people and will gladly accept gentle pets and chin scratches. These girls are perfect companions and will bring a lifetime of joy and cherished memories to one lucky family.

If you are interested in meeting Tomi and Sprinkles, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with your prospective soul mate in a domestic setting. For more information regarding our rescue animals available for adoption, visit TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Raise your paw if you’re ready to be adopted! Meet Daisy, an adorable 2-year-old Black Mouth Curr mix who traveled all the way from Texas to find her loving family! This beautiful girl just arrived, but she’s already stolen hearts with her dazzling smile and playful spirit. Daisy LOVES to run around Animal League America’s dog park — zipping around, playing with her favorite stuffies, and soaking up every moment with her people. She’s looking for an experienced adopter and a home with kids over 10 where she can thrive with love and guidance. Daisy enjoys the company of other dogs, but a meet-and-greet is a must!

*Senior Alert* Losing a home is difficult for any cat; losing two homes in a lifetime for a senior cat is devastating. All nine-year-old Russet longs for is a purr-manent family. He’s doing his best to make the most of his current situation, cautiously leaning in for those chin rubs, which ultimately lead to lots of head bumps.

Play time may be new to him, but he explores his toys with the enthusiasm of a kitten. He may be large in size, but the heart of this cat is in the small moments he wishes to share with a calm, experienced adult home. You could change everything in Russet’s life for the better by offering him the purr-manence of your love.

Two-year-old Patrick was found prancing around a local neighborhood, greeting humans along the way. Until his rescuer brought him to Bianca’s Furry Friends for a fresh start. The changes have been a wild departure from fending for himself outside in the cold. While he has moments of uncertainty, the treats and catnip offered to him have opened his eyes to delicacies he never knew existed. Imagine how happy you’ll make him when you invite him into a comfy home, inside with you!

Two-year-old Bruno is a stunning rescue from Florida who loves words of affirmation! After a chaotic past, he’s now soaking up the sun and attention at Bianca’s Furry Friends. He enjoys equal parts of playtime and lap time, making him a wonderful addition to any family — as long as he’s the only pet. Why share attention when you can have it all to yourself? Want to see just how lucky black cats are? Bruno is ready to prove it!

When one-year-old Conan arrived from Afghanistan, he needed time with vets to help him achieve optimum health. A special diet to help his tummy troubles has restored his zip for life, and his Irritable Bowel Disease will be covered at cost through Animal League America’s Pet Health Centers, ensuring his next family has a team behind them to help Conan live a full and happy life. Conan is looking forward to showing off his fancy athletic skills. Despite a rough start, Conan has proven to be the victor and looks forward to conquering your heart!

*Special Request* Jade is a gorgeous three-year-old Pit Bull mix from Tennessee with a heart full of love! Though she’s deaf, it doesn’t slow her down—she’s smart, eager to learn, and thrives with structure and confident leadership. Jade needs a home with only adults and should be the only pet to soak up all the love. With patience and consistency, Jade will be a loyal and loving companion!

*Senior Alert* Say hello to Rascal! This nine-year-old Shepherd mix has had a tough journey and is ready to be adopted into his forever home. Originally adopted as a puppy, he was reclaimed last year and brought back to Animal League America. Rascal needs a quiet suburban or rural home with a tall, fully fenced yard — he’s quite the jumper! He’d do best with someone experienced with dogs like him and older children. If you’re ready to give this senior boy the golden years he deserves, come meet him!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Ryan is a sweet and affectionate kitten who loves to be held and cuddled, making him the perfect lap companion. Though a bit shy at first, he quickly warms up with gentle attention. His mellow and easygoing nature makes him a joy to have around, and after playtime, he’s happiest curling up in a warm lap.

Ryan is very food-motivated, making training and bonding a breeze. He’s also gentle and friendly, getting along well with both people and other cats. His submissive nature allows him to fit seamlessly into a multi-cat household, happily following the lead of his siblings.

Despite his calm demeanor, Ryan is also playful and active. He loves chasing laser toys, springs, and balls, always eager to engage in fun games with his siblings. His vocal personality makes him an expressive and endearing companion—he’ll let you know when he wants attention or a snack! He’s also easy to handle and groom, making nail trims stress-free.

Minnow is a sweet and affectionate cat who adores being around people. This social butterfly loves to be held, seek out cuddles, and curl up in a welcoming lap. Her gentle and friendly nature makes her an easygoing companion who quickly warms up to new faces. Whether she’s snuggled close or following you around the house, Minnow always wants to be part of the action.

Curious and playful, Minnow enjoys exploring her surroundings and engaging in interactive play. She loves chasing toys, investigating new spaces, and spending quality time with her favorite humans.

Her loving personality and easygoing demeanor make her a perfect fit for anyone looking for a devoted feline friend. Plus, she’s great with other cats, dogs, and even a rabbit in her foster home! If you’re searching for a social, affectionate companion, Minnow is ready to fill your home with love.

To adopt Ryan or Minnow, complete an adoption application here.

Available for adoption through Bobbi and the Strays

Griselda is a sweet and lovable 7-year-old girl who thrives on adventure! She enjoys walking, hiking, and spending time with an active person or family. While she can coexist with other dogs and cats, she would do best as the only pet in the home. Griselda is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm-free, and microchipped. This beautiful girl is ready to be adopted and is sure to steal your heart!

Simon is an adorable little 9-month-old love bug with a big personality! He’s playful, affectionate, and eager to learn. He needs an owner who will provide plenty of training, exercise, and mental stimulation. Simon enjoys playing with other dogs and is always ready for fun! He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm-free, and microchipped. One meeting with Simon, and you’ll be head over heels!

Samson is a charming, 4-year-old affectionate pup who will win you over instantly! He loves everyone he meets and gets along well with other dogs. Whether he’s out on a walk, playing in the yard, or relaxing by your side, Samson is always happy. He’s neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm-free, and ready for his forever home. If you’re looking for a sweet, gentle companion, Samson is your guy!

*Senior Alert* Lula may be a 12-year-old senior, but she still has the energy of a playful kitten! This sweet little lady is full of love and looking for someone to adopt her and shower her with affection. She is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative and microchipped. Come meet Lula and fall in love with her charming personality!

Dior is an energetic, playful 16-month-old pup who could chase a ball all day! He needs an active family or individual who can keep up with his adventurous spirit. He walks well on a leash, loves exploring, and is always up for fun. Dior is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm-free, microchipped, and house-trained. If you’re looking to adopt a loving, high-energy companion, Dior is waiting to meet you!

Could one of these wonderful pets be your perfect match? Come meet them and give them the loving home they deserve! Visit bobbiandthestrays.org for more information.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!