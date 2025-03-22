Port Washington falls just short in state title game loss

You need some miracles to win a state title, and for a brief shining moment, it looked like the Port Washington boys basketball team was going to get one.

After trailing by nine midway through the fourth quarter of the Class AAA championship game in Binghamton, the Vikings got the kind of unbelievable play that you need; the kind of play that’s talked about in bars and basements decades later.

Kenny Daly, a superstar all night, hit a double-clutch banked in 3-pointer from the left corner while getting fouled, and moments later Port Washington, looking for its first-ever state crown, was down only one to Shaker with 16 seconds left.

The hundreds of Port fans in attendance were going wild, while the Vikings players in the timeout huddle exhorted each other. The screaming from Finn McCool’s and Lennon’s Pub in town may have been loud enough to travel upstate.

But this gritty, gutty team that made it this far on ferocious defense and timely offense, couldn’t quite get over the finish line.

The Blue Bison got just enough rebounds and made just enough free throws to survive and win, 55-50 at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

It was an agonizing finish to an incredible season for Port Washington (21-5), and afterwards, after consoling his crying players and taking it all in, head coach Sean Dooley was just beaming with pride.

“Incredible. To be one shot away from being the best team in the state … we were the second-best team in the state and that’s an amazing accomplishment,” Dooley said by phone. “When (Daly) hit that shot, we all thought it was possible, and that it was going to happen.

“But the ball bounces the other team’s way sometimes, and that was the best team we’ve played in a long, long time.”

The Vikings were playing in their first-ever state championship game, while Shaker hadn’t been in the state semifinals since 1979. And while the Blue Bison led most of the night, Port Washington kept nipping at their heels like an agitated terrier.

It finally looked like Shaker had put the game away when it surged to a 46-37 lead with 2:40 left. But Daly, who scored 23 points and carried Port Washington on his back most of the evening, wouldn’t wilt. He hit two quick baskets, and after Izaias Clemmons (9 points, 10 rebounds) hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 44 seconds left to bring the Vikings within four, hope was very much alive.

Then Daly hit his miracle shot and made the free throw, and suddenly the pressure was all on Shaker (24-3). And that’s where that ball bouncing thing came into play. After Shaker star Bless Demand missed two free throws, the Vikings had a chance to take the lead. But the loose ball was fought for and gotten by the Blue Bison, and Demand was fouled again. This time he made both, putting Shaker up 53-50 with nine seconds left.

“A couple of loose balls they came up with, just the way it went,” Dooley said. “They were long and quick and really played the kind of defense on us that we play on other people.”

Port still had one last chance. After Cole Reyes missed a free throw on purpose with six seconds to play, Ryan Shanahan (11 points, nine boards) grabbed a rebound and was fouled as he put up a layup attempt. If it had gone in, he’d have gone to the foul line with a chance to tie. But it just missed.

For the Vikings, an entire winter that captivated the town and swept up non-basketball fans as well came a few shots away from a storybook finish.

“Definitely tears in the locker room, the guys are exhausted and for a lot of them, this is the last game they’ll ever play (for Port),” Dooley said. “Honestly I thought I’d be more upset and sad if we lost, but I’m just so proud of these guys. Couldn’t ask for more than what they gave me.”